Jared Goff Is Pissed Off Fans Are Doubting Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions remain a confident group, despite currently being on the outside looking in of the NFC playoff race.

Appearing on his weekly radio interview with 97.1 The Ticket, quarterback Jared Goff expressed a slight level of frustration that there is growing doubt the team can win their final three games, and be one of seven teams in the NFC that earns a postseason berth.

After losing to the Los Angeles Rams, many have written off the team, especially after the struggles against quality opponents this season.

The 31-year-old was asked about the station taking calls from fans on Monday who didn't think it was going to happen for the Lions this season, and that the team is likely to miss the postseason for the first time in three years.

Goff expressed, "That's awesome. Thank you guys. I don't need to reinstill faith in anyone. It pisses me off a little bit to hear that. But yeah, you know, we got to win this first one. Pittsburgh at home. We'll have it in front of our home fans. And yeah, it'll be great. Go out there and get that W, and hopefully prove a lot of our people wrong."

Goff added, when asked about his confidence in the team's ability to defeat the Steelers, "Win the first one. Absolutely. We can get this one done, and go beat Pittsburgh and then go from there."

Different look

Detroit's veteran quarterback supports the idea of the television broadcast airing the All-22 view of plays.

Goff caught a little bit of the Monday Night Football contest between the Steelers and the Dolphins.

While the television broadcast does not help all that much compared to film copy, Goff expressed he was able to gather some notes on the team's next opponent.

When asked, he supported the idea of the broadcast showcasing a different view and for fans also to be able to attend practice, which would alter how the position is critiqued.

"It'd be nice for me watching the game for sure," said Goff. "You know, I'd like for everyone to be at practice with us all week too, and see all that stuff. That might help as well, to just see how we have to go through reads and progress through things. But yeah, it's a hard position and we take all the blame, though. It's all good and we get a lot of the praise as well."

