Giovanni Manu Breaks Down Two Sacks Given Up
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Giovanni Manu was aware early last week that he would have the opportunity to start against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Veteran left tackle Taylor Decker is continuing to deal with a nagging shoulder injury and the coaching staff felt comfortable with Manu filling in this week.
Against the Bengals, there were ups and downs, but the young offensive lineman did express frustration he gave up two sacks on Jared Goff.
During the week, the coaching staff and teammates were diligent in their efforts to get Manu to the point he would feel totally comfortable playing on the road.
"The speed, if I'm being honest, wasn't that much different to me. Practice was more intense than what I faced out there," said Manu, via the team's social media channel. "For the errors that I had in the game, the two sacks I gave up -- the first one was just that I didn't hear the kill on the play. And then the second one was that I was too aggressive on the run sell."
The former fourth-round pick reflected on his journey and wanting to take in the moment. The 24-year-old spoke to offensive line coach Hank Fraley before the game and was given words of encouragement.
“When I stepped out there, it was definitely a moment to take in. What was great was that everyone on the sideline was supporting me," said Manu. "The amount of strength coaches and defensive coaches that came up to me and said they were super proud of me, it was amazing. I had a long talk with Hank Fraley on the sideline as soon as the anthem broke. He just told me not to think, go play, and you deserve this moment.”
Manu credited Dan Campbell and the coaching staff for the preparation leading up to the game. The developing offensive lineman indicated he found out he would be starting last Tuesday.
Prior to the game, Manu felt the crowd would be much louder. He noted the crowd noise piped in during practice last week was much later than the crowd throughout the Week 5 game in Cincinnati.
"I think the coaching staff, they did a good job making practice this week intense for me," said Manu. "They gave me good looks. I also expected it to be ten times more louder. I was able to just lock in. Again, hats off to Coach Campbell, because yeah, they were blasting crowd noise throughout practice the whole time. And that was ten times more louder than what this was (in the game)."