Notebook: Does Jared Goff Still Trust Detroit Lions?

The Detroit Lions have fallen on hard times in 2025, but the long-term vision of many within the organization remains optimistic.

Quarterback Jared Goff, who has had one of his most productive seasons despite the struggles with consistency, explained that he still holds plenty of trust for the front office and coaching staff after the group has faced criticism this season.

“I mean I trust those guys immensely. I mean they’re the ones who trusted me and I trust the hell out of them. I know they’re going to get things right. And I know they are as urgent and intentional about putting us in a better position and getting us in a spot where we can win more games next year as anybody.”

After practice, the 31-year-old was asked what he learned about himself this season.

“I think the margin is just so thin. And I think we’re seeing that now. Last year, not to make a comparison, but we were on the right side of a lot of these games that were close and come out with 15 wins and you have a great regular season," said Goff. "And then this year you’re on the wrong side of a lot of these, for our own doing, it’s not because of anything else.

The veteran has an understanding of what it takes to win in the NFL, and how small the margin for error is between winning and losing. As a result, he's searching for ways to get back on the right side of things heading into 2026.

"But that margin is so thin and I think it gives you a really good reminder of the work and the execution, communication, that whole thing, putting in all the time and hours in the intentional way to be able to be on the right side of those margins," Goff added. "And that’s our whole League, everyone’s trying to do it and you’ve got to find a way to do it a little more than the other guy.”

Aidan Hutchinson discusses new Michigan Wolverines head football coach

The Michigan Wolverines have made the hire of Kyle Wittingham as their new head coach official, with the 66-year-old set to take over following the team's 41-27 Citrus Bowl loss to the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday.

Former Wolverine Aidan Hutchinson commented on the hire earlier this week, and he noted that he was intrigued by the hire but doesn't expect many holdovers from the previous coaching staff.

“He seems like a cool dude from that first interview. Hoping he can go in there and bring some stability and a winning culture," Hutchinson said. "I don’t know too many people left there. I’m curious what the new coaches they bring in, who they bring in. I’m curious if I know any of them.”

Why tight ends coach is leaving

The Lions' season finale will be the last with the organization for tight ends coach Tyler Roehl, who has accepted the offensive coordinator position with the Iowa State Cyclones in the Big 12. He has been able to remain with the team for the duration of the season, but will head back to the college ranks following Sunday's game.

Iowa State is a place that Roehl has plenty of feelings for, as he was with that program prior to coming to Detroit. Now, with Jimmy Rogers serving as head coach after the departure of Matt Campbell, the Roehl is returning to Ames, Iowa to fufill his goal of being a play-caller.

Additionally, his family has strong connections to Iowa State and desired the opportunity to be back there.

“This is one that’s very special to me. I want to call plays. That’s my goal. I did it for a long time at North Dakota State, and in this one with coach Jimmy Rogers, in Ames, Iowa, a place that I’m familiar with, a place that my family loved, we admired. When everything started coming full circle, everything started aligning, and just trusted my gut, talked to my family, my wife, and my kids.

"Not a lot of people see the background of these moves and whatnot. It meant a lot ot me for their support, their desire to be back in Ames, and we’re fired up.”

Will Bears game be the final game for veteran Taylor Decker?

With the uncertainty that comes with any season's end, questions have lingered about Taylor Decker's future beyond this season.

Decker has been banged up for most of the year, and most recently missed the team's Christmas Day game with an illness. He was mum on exactly what the future may hold for him, but is operating like Sunday's game is any other.

He doesn't anticipate making a decision within the immediate aftermath of the game, as he doesn't want to make an emotional decision.

“I’ve said all along, whatever my future may hold, I don’t want to make that decision now because I don’t want to make it emotionally. And I want to give this last game of our season the attention it deserves. I don’t want it to be about me. It’s never been about me," Decker said after practice on Wednesday. "The game is what it is. The NFL will move on, whenever I decide to be done playing football. So, none of that matters.

“I don’t want to make it about me. I want just to go out there and play with my teammates. So I don’t have a timeline on any of that. But I mean, I do have some things that I’m gonna have to figure out to see where I’m at. But as of right now, I’m just operating this as usual."

