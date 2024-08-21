Giovanni Manu Likes Being Thrown in 'The Deep End'
Detroit Lions rookie offensive lineman Giovanni Manu isn't afraid of the deep end.
As a kid, Manu was learning how to swim. Rather than start in the shallow end and paddle along, his father would take him to the deep end, secure him in a life jacket and simply command him to swim.
That stage of his life has proven to be the perfect metaphor for where Manu currently stands. A fourth-round pick out of the University of British Columbia, he's once again in the deep end as he adjusts to the NFL after playing collegiately in Canada.
Lucky for the Lions, he views this as the ideal way to learn.
"It was crazy. Rookie minicamp will be something that I never forget in my life. That was probably my welcome to the NFL moment," Manu said. "I believe that's the greatest way for someone to learn, instead of working them easily into something, it's throwing them right into it. Believe it or not, that's the way I learned how to swim as a kid. My dad literally took me to the wharf back on the island, and literally threw me off the deep end and just watched me, told me, 'Swim.' Obviously, I had a life vest on, but that's the way you speed up someone's learning. It was scary at first, but looking back on it, it's helped me where I am today."
The Lions drafted Manu knowing he faced an uphill climb. Though ultra-athletic and physically imposing, the minutiae and nuance of playing offensive line at the NFL level doesn't come easy.
As a result, Dan Campbell and the coaching staff have preached a steady approach to his development that emphasizes improving in a singular area every time he steps on the field.
"We knew when we acquired him this was gonna be a bit of a ride here before he would be ready to go. It's the same thing, we want this gradual improvement," Campbell said. "Every day, just focus on one thing and get better at that. Hank's (Hank Fraley) telling you to do this, that's what you focus on. I thought he was better in the game the other day. He's figuring it out, he's getting there. Now, I can't give you a timetable, but he has improved. He's beginning to look like he belongs."
Campbell has offered daily words of support to Manu, reinforcing the patience that the staff has in him as he acclimates to the world of the NFL. He readily admitted that it has been a struggle at times, with the depths of the playbook and many little details seeming to be intimidating at first.
"It's tremendous. I'm super thankful for it. When I first got here, the playbook itself was really daunting. Not even that, but simple things such as cadence, all that, just as a rookie," Manu said. "And, I am taking a huge spike coming from Canadian sports to the NFL, the largest stage of football. I knew what I was getting myself into. I just told myself no matter what, just don't quit.
"The great thing was having Campbell encouraging me, those words. At first, I felt like I was swimming by myself out here. But, him coming and approaching me like that, telling me those type of words, it's not even just him. It's Hank and other coaches, too. It makes me feel like I'm not in this by myself, the coaches are backing me up, too. I'm super thankful for it, and I'm just gonna come out here every day and try to get better."
The British Columbia product has embraced the challenge of learning the mental aspect of the game. Rather than shying away and relying on the physicality that he has, he understands that nailing down the mental aspect of the game is the key to getting on the field.
He's already gotten two tastes of game action in the preseason, and acknowledged that the reps have been paramount for his development. Veterans such as Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell have taken the rookie under their wing and have helped him adjust.
"This game itself is 90 percent mental, 10 percent physicality," Manu explained. "If you want to be trusted on the field, the first thing you've got to be good on is your mental side and that's learning the playbook. Once you know what to do in certain plays, once your technique's honed in and then the coaches trust you and you'll be out there. That's what I'm trying to do."
Though the journey to playing time may be quite difficult, Manu has the necessary mental fortitude to overcome the challenge of getting adapted to the league.
"I'm trying to earn Ben Johnson's trust, I'm trying to earn Hank's trust, and it's gonna take some time but I knew this is what it was gonna be," Manu said. "I'm gonna gain my respect from those coaches and not just them, just from the entire organization. They took a chance on me, so I'm just trying to give back to them."