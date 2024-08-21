What We Learned About 2024 Detroit Lions Rookie Talent Show
After Aidan Hutchinson went viral for singing Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" on HBO's Hard Knocks, there has been a growing fascination with what rookies on the Detroit Lions' roster decide to showcase for the annual rookie talent show.
After a few weeks of camp and sorting through film, stats and countless roster projections, this writer wanted to learn more about what the 2024 rookie class would bring to the table.
It appeared songs were the choice du jour, as a clear majority chose to sing in front of their teammates.
One player openly admitted to Lions On SI they tried their hand at comedy, but were booed off the stage for not being original.
Here is what we learned this week about the 2024 Lions rookie talent showcase, as told by six players and head coach Dan Campbell.
“Yeah, we had some good singers. (Sione) Vaki’s a good singer. (Mekhi) Wingo had a good one. Terrion (Arnold) sang, his was pretty good. Yeah, I think this might’ve been the best group of rookies. One person got booed. I’ll keep that to myself, because he has a second chance. He has one more opportunity, I’ll let him redeem himself, but this might’ve been the best rookie group.”
“I don’t know if it’s the best performance, but as far as the best voice that I’ve heard? Probably. It’s up there. Now, (Isaac) Ukwu has a damn good voice too and they (with Vaki) may be singing a duet today after practice. So those two have a really, but Vaki’s voice is — the performance was eh. The voice, it was pretty phenomenal, it really is. Maybe he’ll sing for you guys sometime, you need to ask him.”
“Probably being a little to kind right there. As far as what I sang, I sang a song from the movie, ‘Lean on Me.’ The boys, they sing the school song in the bathroom. Yeah, I tried my best, I tried my best. But, I appreciate the compliment.”
“Everybody sang. I think Vaki was amazing. I mean that guy can really sing. So, i thought I had it last year, but he might’ve one-upped me with his vocals and his pitch, per se. I don’t know, I’m not a music guy, but he definitely had a talent for it. Vaki was pretty close. Nothing like Hutch’s performance, I remember watching that on Hard Knocks before I got drafted, which was pretty cool. Nothing like that, but I think definitely the most talented was Vaki."
Sorsdal was informed by this writer we were aware wideout Isaiah Williams was booed off the stage.
"He got shut down pretty quick. I think Decker behind me booed within a half-second of him starting the joke.”
For the second-year offensive lineman, the key to a good performance is "bringing the juice," since not many football players are trained singers.
“Vaki is very talented, got a voice on him. It’s always good to see those guys get out their comfort zone and just enjoy the moment. Being a good rook. It’s about effort, so if you put effort towards it and it’s a song everyone knows, we’ll join in and support you. But if it’s bad, you get booed.”
This year, many of the rookies attempted to sing songs, while Williams was the only player who admitted to attemping a joke in front of his teammates.
“I think Ennis sang ‘End of the Road,’ and Terrion sung ‘Lean on Me.’ They were enthusiastic about it and they brought a lot of energy so everyone was singing along with them.”
"Vaki can just, when he got on the stage you just look up and he's looking around, like, 'Oh, this is about to be a tough one.' But then he starts singing and dude can really sing. Like sing sing. He's actually talented. So far, man, they've been pretty good. I'm the only one that got booed so far."
Williams was willing to admit he attempted a joke that did not go over well with his teammates. Luckily for the undrafted free agent, he is earning another opportunity to make up for bombing.
"So I had a joke and I guess the joke is pretty popular," Williams said. "As soon as I started the joke, I got booed. I heard a few, 'Oh, I've heard this joke before.' So I didn't even get to finish the joke. But I get a second choice, I feel like this is gonna be a good one. I've got a lot of payback for the people who booed me, just know that. Everybody's been singing so far. I'm the only one that's tried to do something different, I'm still gonna do something different the second time."
"The rookie show was amazing. I would say we were the best class. I sang Backstreet Boys, what song was it? It was the one that goes like, 'You are, my fire.' I sang it in front of the whole crowd. I mean, the whole team, from the front office to all the coaches. I did it without my shirt on, too."