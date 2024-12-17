Dan Campbell Cuts Expletive-Laced Promo During Radio Interview
The Detroit Lions are preparing to play the Chicago Bears under circumstances that have been unfamiliar to their team this year. For only the second time this year, the Lions will be taking the field coming off a loss.
Detroit was defeated 48-42 by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, setting the stage for the Lions to gain some extra motivation for Sunday's game. Monday was a grim day for the organization, as significant injuries were reported to four key players.
Coach Dan Campbell spoke at length about where the team stands entering Week 16. After having the winning streak snapped, the head coach launched into a pump-up speech during his weekly radio interview.
In his speech, 97.1 The Ticket hosts Jim Costa and Jon Jansen admitted that they had to utilize the station's dump button after Campbell used expletives.
"Well, let me say this first, any time you lose players it's hard. The obvious that everybody sees is you lose that player and that production and what he's done on the field," Campbell said Tuesday. "But it's more than that to us. It's more to that, the coaches and his teammates. They bring so much more to the table than just out there running around and trying to make plays. What they bring to the locker room, the laughs you have, the bond you have with those guys. So when you lose a guy like Alim McNeill, he's a big part of what we do. David Montgomery, Khalil Dorsey, Carlton Davis. Those hurt, those hurt man, and you hate losing guys like that."
The Lions have had to withstand major injuries throughout the year, in particular to the defense. They've been without Marcus Davenport and Derrick Barnes since Week 3, Aidan Hutchinson in Week 6 and Alex Anzalone since Week 11 among several others.
Now, the defense will once again be relying on depth after injuries to Carlton Davis, Alim McNeill and Khalil Dorsey.
"But at the same time, we've got an opportunity, and I told those guys, and with anybody that's been hurt, from (Aidan Hutchinson) Hutch to (John) Cominsky and all of them, this can't be in vain," Campbell explained. "These injuries that these guys, which all of our guys lay it on the line, but we can't let these injuries be in vain, man. All of those players helped us get to the point we're at, this last four helped us get to 12 wins. We owe it to them to finish this thing out, and that's how I view it. That means there's another opportunity for other guys."
The fourth-year coach was charged up about the opportunity the team has, as they will be playing coming off a loss for the first time since Week 3. As a result, there is a renewed sense of motivation ahead of Sunday's divisional showdown.
"You know what happens? You win 11 in a row and you lose, and then the sky falls. I hate to say it, but we're not gonna be able to win 11 in a row again for the rest of this season. What happens is you get used to eating filet—I’m talking all of us—and everything’s good," Campbell said. "Life’s good, but you forgot what it’s like when you had nothing and you ate your f*****g molded bread. And it was just fine, and it gave you everything you needed. And sometimes you've got to get punched in the mouth and remember what it used to be like to really appreciate where you are, and we'll do that. We've got a bad taste in our mouth, we got kicked around the other day, we lost a few guys, and you know what? This is exactly what we needed.
"So we're gonna bounce back, we're gonna respond. We've got guys that are about to get an unbelieveable opportunity here, and we will play the game any way needed to win. We've still got a good offense, we've got plenty of defensive players, I could go rattle them off right now," Campbell continued. "We're gonna put the best 11 on the field, we're gonna cut it loose, we're gonna play with our special teams. And I don't give a crap if we've got to win by one point the rest of the year, that's what we're gonna do. And I'm gonna be happy about it. We come out of the game with 50 yards of total offense and we win by one, you're gonna see a f*****g smile on my face. Ear-to-ear, I promise you. So we're gonna find a way, and we're gonna get it done."