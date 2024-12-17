Playoff Standings: Eagles, Vikings Caught Up to Lions
The Detroit Lions lost for the first time since Sept. 15 Sunday in a 48-42 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.
Though the Lions were on an 11-game winning streak entering Week 15, a pair of NFC teams have kept pace with them throughout the season. As a result, the Lions' winning tear was unable to create significant separation in the NFC North and playoff standings.
Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings won in Week 15, creating a tie atop the NFC as all three teams have 12-2 records. As it stands, Detroit currently holds the advantage over both teams. The Lions have a better record in the NFC than the Eagles, while they have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Vikings.
Now, Detroit is entering a key stretch over the final three games, starting with a Week 16 game at Chicago. With a win, the Lions' chances of earning the top seed are at 60 percent, while a loss drops their chances to 21 percent.
As far as the division race goes, a win puts the Lions' probability of winning the NFC North at 86 percent, while a loss drops it to 67 percent. Additionally, a loss in Sunday's game would drop Detroit's chances at earning the NFC's No. 2 seed to 46 percent.
The Eagles have a road tilt with the Washington Commanders on Sunday, while the Minnesota Vikings travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks. Detroit would benefit greatly from losses by both teams.
It's worth noting that the Lions and Vikings will square off in the regular season finale, with the NFC North crown potentially on the line depending on how the two games before it play out.
Detroit holds an 8-1 record currently against NFC opponents, which puts them ahead of the Eagles and Vikings, who both have a 7-2 record. All three of each team's final games will be against NFC opponents, which will be big in deciding playoff seeding. Conference record is the second tiebreaker, behind head-to-head.
Because the Lions won't play the Eagles head-to-head, conference record could be the deciding factor if both teams finish with the same record. If the Vikings beat the Lions, then conference record could be the difference-maker if either team slips up leading up to the Week 18 matchup.
As a result, maintaining the advantage in this category and winning out would pay major dividends for Detroit in their quest to have a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Here's a look at the NFC playoff standings following the conclusion of Week 15.
1.) Lions (12-2)
2.) Eagles (12-2)
3.) Buccaneers (8-6)
4.) Rams (8-6)
5.) Vikings (12-2)
6.) Packers (10-4)
7.) Commanders (9-5)