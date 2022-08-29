Grades from Lions' 2022 Preseason Finale

Sunday was a day to forget for the Detroit Lions' offense.

The Lions didn’t find the end zone until a late desperation flip from David Blough to Quintez Cephus, with under a minute to play in the game. The struggles on offense put the defense in tough situations time after time.

Though the defense bent and rarely broke, it was ultimately not enough. The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Lions, 19-9, Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

Here are the grades for each position group.

Quarterbacks: D-

The Lions elected to rest starting quarterback Jared Goff, which allowed David Blough and Tim Boyle a chance to make their respective cases for the backup job. Neither delivered much in terms of consistency, leaving the Lions wanting more.

Boyle was the starter, and sputtered early and often. He produced just three points during his time on the field. A low moment for the 27-year-old was an interception that was thrown directly to cornerback Cameron Sutton.

Originally slated to play the entire first half, Boyle was pulled following his second-quarter pick. He returned in the second half, but went just two-for-seven through the air.

Blough led a touchdown drive late in the game, and had another stall out on the goal line. However, he was not convincingly better than his counterpart. Finishing 17-for-32 for 160 yards, he offered little in the way of a downfield passing attack.

Between the two, Blough has been more effective throughout training camp. The Purdue product has mobility and can extend plays, but is turnover prone.

With final cuts looming, Dan Campbell must decide whether to take one of the current options or explore the waiver market in search of a new backup.

Running backs: B

D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams spent Sunday on the sidelines, allowing Detroit’s third running back options to showcase their abilities. Overall, Justin Jackson had the best day.

Jackson finished with 136 all-purpose yards, via receptions, rushes and kick returns. He produced the highlight of Detroit’s day offensively, by finishing a 32-yard catch-and-run with a hurdle.

Craig Reynolds was noticeably absent from the contest for the first three quarters, but came alive in the fourth. He notched 31 yards on six carries.

Jermar Jefferson reeled off a 27-yard run on a third-and-long draw play, but finished with just 28 rushing yards on six total attempts. Godwin Igwebuike, meanwhile, had a 15-yard catch.

Wide receivers: C-

Struggles at the quarterback position limited production out wide on Sunday. Amon-Ra St. Brown had three catches on five targets, one of which was a dropped screen pass. Josh Reynolds hauled in a 24-yard pass, and received three targets.

Elsewhere, preseason hero Tom Kennedy had 15 yards on three catches, while Kalil Pimpleton had 31 yards on three, as well. Pimpleton hurt his cause with a pair of drops, including one in the end zone on fourth-and-goal.

Cephus made his first catch of the preseason, when he dove to haul in Blough’s desperate toss for a score. It’s hard to place blame on the unit when play from the signal-caller is so inaccurate, but the receivers had several drops.

Tight ends: B-

T.J. Hockenson hauled in Boyle’s first completion, and had 15 yards. The Iowa product also had a nice downfield block on Jefferson’s third-down sprint. Brock Wright also had a solid day in the run game.

Elsewhere, James Mitchell saw action, and Devin Funchess had a catch in his return from injury. Shane Zylstra was targeted three times, but failed to record a catch.

It appears Hockenson and Wright are set as the team’s top two options. With fullback Jason Cabinda on the Physically Unable to Participate list, the Lions may have to carry more than one extra tight end for production in the run game.

Offensive line: C

The Lions trotted out the starting offensive line for some of the first half, allowing the unit time together to jell. The results were mixed, as Penei Sewell was beaten by All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt for a tackle for loss on the first series. Meanwhile, Taylor Decker committed two penalties.

The performance wasn’t much better for the second unit, either. Blough was often scrambling away from defenders in the backfield, and twice had to make throws while falling to the turf.

As a unit, the O-line was adequate in the run game. Protecting against the Steelers’ talented line in pass protection was a different story.

Defensive line: B

The defensive line appears to have some clarity as to who will be suiting up in the regular season opener. John Cominsky has been good enough to make the team, and undrafted rookie Demetrius Taylor has made a solid case, as well.

Austin Bryant had another excellent performance. He notched a tackle for loss, and blocked a field goal.

Presumed starting EDGE rushers Aidan Hutchinson and Charles Harris teamed up for an early sack on third down, an indication of what may be to come as part of a "NASCAR" rush package.

The Lions allowed just 57 total rushing yards, and sacked starter Mitchell Trubisky twice. The unit couldn’t get to the more mobile Kenny Pickett in the second half, however, as his quick release on slot fades hurt the defense as a whole.

Linebackers: B-

While good against the run, the Lions struggled in the passing game. The linebackers were beaten by tight ends over the middle. Pat Freiermuth hauled in a 32-yard toss against Derrick Barnes.

Alex Anzalone notched a pass breakup in his first action of the preseason, nearly securing an interception. Josh Woods led the unit in tackles with three and also broke up a pass attempt. Chris Board nearly got to Trubisky in the first quarter before a low block from a running back derailed his efforts.

Secondary: D

The Lions have struggled all preseason long against the pass. Sunday was no different, as Trubisky and Pickett picked apart the deep parts of the field.

Starting corner Amani Oruwariye was beaten for a long gain by Diontae Johnson in the first quarter. Saivion Smith entered in the second quarter and was flagged for pass interference.



In addition to a missed tackle, Smith was also beaten on a toss from Trubisky to George Pickens. His nightmare series ended when he lost running back Najee Harris in coverage on a touchdown throw.

Jeff Okudah locked in a pass breakup as part of a solid performance, and Tracy Walker III recorded a sack.

Special teams: B

Jack Fox totaled five punts, with a long of 57 yards. He failed to pin the Steelers deep, though, on his second attempt, as his punt traveled well into the end zone.

Austin Seibert got the only field-goal attempt, which he nailed from 36 yards out. Kalif Raymond went backwards on his only punt return, while Maurice Alexander notched six yards on his.

In the kick return game, Jackson and Reynolds each got two opportunities. Jackson had the better day, averaging 26.5 yards per return, with a long of 28 yards.