Grades: Lions Bounce Back With Offensive Explosion
The Detroit Lions dominated the Chicago Bears on Sunday, earning their first win of the 2025 season.
Detroit shook off their struggles from a Week 1 meeting with the Green Bay Packers, putting up 52 points on an NFC North rival to even their record early in the 2025 campaign.
Here are grades for each position group based on performance in Sunday's game.
Quarterbacks: A
Goff was nearly flawless Sunday, as he completed his final 16 passes and finished with 334 passing yards and five touchdowns. The veteran struck early with a big completion to Amon-Ra St. Brown, which kickstarted what was an excellent connection between the two throughout the day.
Goff did miss an open Jameson Williams on a deep strike early in the game, but the two linked up twice for 108 yards and a touchdown. He also found Brock Wright for a touchdown in the first half.
A signature moment in Saturday's game came late in the first half. Goff hit Isaac TeSlaa up the sideline for a big gain, then St. Brown for a touchdown just before time expired to extend the Lions' lead back to two scores heading into the break. It was a very encouraging performance after his season-opening showing left more to be desired.
Running backs: A-
The run game was more par for the course in Sunday's game after an off day last week. Jahmyr Gibbs was explosive out of the backfield, notching 94 yards on 12 carries and his first rushing score of the season.
David Montgomery also found the end zone, accumulating 57 yards on 11 carries. Neither player was asked to do too much in the passing game, as the Lions didn't need to utilize a ton of screen plays due to the success they had in the traditional run game.
Wide receivers: A
The Lions' tandem of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams looked much more like their expected forms after quiet showings last week. St. Brown was the tone-setter early, as he had a touchdown and 100 yards on six catches before halftime.
The USC product would add two more touchdowns in the second half, including one to cap off the explosive day. Williams, meanwhile, had two receptions that averaged 54 yards per reception and scored a 44-yard touchdown in Sunday's game.
St. Brown set a career-high with three touchdowns. Even with the explosiveness of the top two options, once again rookie Isaac TeSlaa made a significant mark by making a one-handed grab on his only target. Both of his first two career catches are of the one-hand variety, and TeSlaa continues to prove himself worthy of more playing time.
Tight ends: A
Sam LaPorta was steady when called upon, hauling three passes for 26 yards. Additionally, Brock Wright was a big part of the passing game with three catches for 28 yards and a touchdown in the flats in the first half.
The Lions did lose Shane Zylstra in the first half, as he was carted to the locker room and quickly ruled out.
Offensive line: B+
The Lions' offensive line looked much more like the unit that has been a staple of their success over the last three seasons. While they were ailed last week by growing pains and communication troubles, the young players appeared to be much more comfortable at Ford Field.
Goff is always at his best when he's working in a comfortable pocket, and Sunday was just that for the veteran quarterback. He was kept clean for most of the day, sacked just once, and the run game had much more space to work with as well.
Defensive line: A
Another area that was vastly improved in Sunday's game was the pass-rush. After the unit was absent for much of the Week 1 loss, the Lions got much more production up front from its defensive line.
Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport and Al-Quadin Muhammad all had sacks. Meanwhile, rookie defensive lineman Tyleik Williams batted down two passes and the defensive line was in the backfield consistently pursuing Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams.
One of the most elusive young quarterbacks in the game, Williams was able to evade some of the rushes, but Detroit had a consistent enough presence to cause trouble for the second-year passer.
Linebackers: B+
Jack Campbell paced the defense in tackles and was responsible for the team's first takeaway with his fumble recovery. Meanwhile, Derrick Barnes and Alex Anzalone both had six stops.
Detroit's linebacking corps was pretty consistent throughout the day, limiting D'Andre Swift's space for big gains. Campbell also was right in the middle of a pair of stops on quarterback sneaks by Williams.
Secondary: A-
One of the top performers from Sunday's game was Brian Branch, who was all over the field and made an impact in a number of ways. With a sack, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss, he had one of the most padded stat lines in the matchup.
Kerby Joseph added his first interception of the season on an errant throw by Williams. Terrion Arnold, meanwhile, had an up-and-down game that almost saw him reach a big milestone.
Arnold was beat by Rome Odunze for a big gain, but rebounded with a couple of pass deflections and nearly had his first career interception on two different occasions. Once, he was unable to reel the ball in while the other was nullified by a roughing the passer penalty on Branch.
Special teams: B
It was an mixed bag for kicker Jake Bates on Sunday. He went 1-for-2 on field goals, with his miss coming from 55 yards out wide left. He also drew a penalty, one of two on the Lions' special teams units, when he kicked a ball short of the landing zone.
Practice squad elevation Monty Rice was was responsible for the other penalty, as he was whistled for a personal foul. On the flip side, running back Jacob Saylors made a great play on the opening kickoff by taking the kick with a foot out of bounds to draw a penalty on Chicago.
Coaching: A
Dan Campbell vowed to have the team ready to bounce back after its Week 1 struggles, and that's exactly what happened. Offensive coordinator John Morton called a solid game, getting St. Brown going early, and the offensive line looked much better.
Defensively, Kelvin Sheppard's defense produced multiple takeaways and turnovers on downs to derail any threat of consistent momentum the Bears had.
As a result, the Lions were able to quell some of the overall concerns about their trajectory. However, their road won't get easier in the coming week with a trip to Baltimore on the docket.
The Lions were able to get away with some lapses because of the overall domination of their performance on both sides. That won't be the case next week, when Detroit travels to take on one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in recent memory.