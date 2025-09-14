Seven Risers from Lions' Dominant Win over Bears
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions hosted Ben Johnson’s Chicago Bears with both squads looking to avoid an 0-2 start to the season.
The former Lions offensive coordinator got to return to the Motor City on a day which was all about the Lions. In a stark contrast from last week’s contest, the Lions seized control early, and a strong second half left Chicago in the dust, with the Lions winning, 52-21.
Here are seven risers following the dominant win.
S Brian Branch
Brian Branch was denied a momentum-changing pick-six last week, and the safety played like a man possessed today. In the first half, Branch punched the ball out to force a fumble that Jack Campbell quickly recovered.
The Alabama product was not done yet, either. The defensive back broke up a pass in the third quarter, and then added a sack in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, a roughing-the-passer penalty later in the drive turned a Terrion Arnold interception into a D'Andre Swift touchdown.
Overall, Branch finished with six tackles, and led the team with two tackles for loss.
S Kerby Joseph
Joseph, last season’s league leader in interceptions, got his first pick of the season today. Following an excellent pressure by Aidan Hutchinson, Caleb Williams was able to roll out to extend the play, but an abysmal overthrow by the former Heisman winner was too far for anyone on the field besides Joseph.
The Illinois product made a nice diving catch, and that play sparked a 67-yard touchdown drive by the Lions’ offense.
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
Last week, St. Brown was held in check by the Packers. The Bears could not do the same today, especially after their star corner Jaylon Johnson left with an injury.
The USC product had 100 yards in the first half alone, including a 4-yard touchdown with seconds until halftime. This was his first career 100-yard first-half performance.
The All-Pro receiver simply outmatched the Bears, moving the chains with nearly every catch. He added a second touchdown in the fourth quarter, alongside an onside kick recovery to thwart any chance of a Bears comeback. He finished the drive with a third touchdown.
Overall, he finished with 115 yards, to pair with his hat trick of touchdowns.
DE Aidan Hutchinson
The Lions had an efficient pass-rush today, and the best player out of the bunch was Aidan Hutchinson. The former No. 2 overall pick forced multiple pressures in the first half, nearly getting home twice.
The second pressure forced a Caleb Williams interception, before Hutchinson was able to record his first sack since last season’s injury in the fourth quarter.
His stats still stand at only one tackle -- the aforementioned sack -- for the year, but it is worth noting the sack came after an injury scare earlier in the game from a chop block.
QB Jared Goff
Goff had a great first half, but his second half was even better. In fact, it was perfect.
The quarterback did not have an incompletion in the final 42:06 of game time, equating to nearly three full quarters.
For Goff, it was not just short throws, either. He added a deep throw to Jameson Williams for the former Alabama receiver’s first touchdown of the year, which followed an excellent throw along the sidelines to Williams earlier in the quarter. That was not his only good sideline throw, either, with his pass to Isaac TeSlaa in the two-minute drill setting up St. Brown’s first touchdown.
Overall, Goff finished with five touchdowns, and threw for 334 yards. He only had five incompletions. Safe to say, he is comfortable with John Morton’s offensive scheme.
DT Tyleik Williams
As has been the case with multiple players on this list, what a difference a week made for the first-round pick. Williams did not record a tackle in his second NFL game, but his impact was felt by the Bears.
The defensive lineman tipped the ball at the line of scrimmage twice, with the first nearly giving Arnold his first career interception. The Ohio State product ate up space, and made an impact in the pass game, which was the main concern for him in the pre-draft process.
DE Marcus Davenport
Davenport was a player under major scrutiny this offseason, with his injury proneness being overlooked while fans clamored for the organization to re-sign Za'Darius Smith. Brad Holmes elected to bring back the UTSA product instead, and today, he recorded the first sack of the Lions' season.
He assisted with one other tackle on the day as well. However, he did leave the game twice due to a physical ailment.