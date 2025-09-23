Grades: Lions' Grit Conquers Baltimore Demons
The Detroit Lions were determined to not let history repeat itself at M&T Bank Stadium.
After being thrashed in their last trip during the 2023 season, several Lions spoke of that game throughout the week leading up to Monday's primetime battle between two Super Bowl contenders.
When the dust settled, it was the Lions' defining characteristic of grit that helped them prevail over the Ravens in a physical 38-30 victory to move to 2-1 on the young 2025 season.
Here are grades for each position group based on their performance in the Lions' win over the Ravens on Monday.
Quarterback: A-
Goff showed up in a big way Monday night, delivering a consistent performance and keeping the ball out of harm's way. Finishing 20-for-28, the veteran displayed plenty of poise in key situations. This included making two of his best throws in the team's most crucial situations.
His floated touchdown to St. Brown in the third quarter was impressive, as he put it in the ideal spot for the talented wideout to bring it down. Then, he made his best throw of the night on what wound up being the game-clinching fourth-and-1 conversion after the two minute warning.
Goff did have a couple of hiccups, such as a third down when he flailed an errant pass in the direction of Kalif Raymond when he had space to potentially run for a first down. Still, it was a strong showing for the veteran in a tough road environment.
Running backs: A
The key to success for the Lions' offense has always been to establish the run game, and they did just that in Baltimore Monday night. It was an effort in which the team rushed for over 200 yards, well beyond their previous high for the season, and David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs combined for four touchdowns.
Both backs scored in the first half, then each contributed crucial second half moments. Montgomery had a 72-yard scamper to set up Gibbs' second touchdown, which was a well-designed option play involving a pitch from Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Montgomery led the offense with 12 carries for 151 yards, while Gibbs had 67 yards on 22 carries to go along with 32 receiving yards on five catches. Behind a strong performance from the offensive line, the Lions' run game was the guiding force for the offensive attack.
Wide receivers: A
Detroit's 5.9 yards per carry made life relatively easy for the passing game, though there were plenty of big moments to be had. Jameson Williams had both of his catches, totaling 43 yards, on the team's first drive and drew plenty of attention throughout the game.
St. Brown paced the offense with 77 yards on seven catches, hauling in all but one of his targets. This included a touchdown grab that he hauled in on a backshoulder ball from Goff. He also had the clutch fourth-down conversion late in the fourth quarter.
On that play, the Ravens committed two defenders to Williams as he drew safety help over the top. As a result, Goff was able to loft the ball up for the two-time All-Pro wideout for what was a clinching first down.
Williams and Kalif Raymond also had key downfield blocks in the run game. Raymond helped to spring Montgomery's 72-yard run, while Williams had an important block on Montgomery's game-sealing touchdown run.
Tight ends: A
Sam LaPorta had multiple big chain-moving catches, with three third-down conversions in Monday's game. He also recovered the onside kick to clinch the win with under a minute to play in the game.
Detroit also leaned on LaPorta as a blocker in the run game, as he had multiple big blocks to spring both Gibbs and Montgomery on the ground. The offense also utilized Brock Wright and practice squad elevation Ross Dwelly in unique packages, though neither recorded a catch.
Offensive line: A
Monday's game was the latest impressive step in the Lions' offensive line's development. Young guards Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge looked comfortable in the road environment, which wasn't always the case in the team's Week 1 trip to Lambeau Field.
Detroit's offensive line did not allow a sack and paved the way for over 200 rushing yards, giving the team its most ideal chance to win. The group showed up in the biggest moments, such as Montgomery's 72-yard sprint and protecting just long enough for Goff to get the fourth-down pass away to St. Brown.
Defensive line: A
Against the league's most formidable dual-threat passer, the Lions got better as the game went on against Lamar Jackson. While he got some yardage scrambling early in the game, the Lions were able to limit Jackson's overall impact with his legs.
Al-Quadin Muhammad was the star Monday, with 2.5 sacks in his first start after Marcus Davenport was placed on injured reserve. Aidan Hutchinson was quiet for three quarters but came alive in the fourth with a sack and a forced fumble on running back Derrick Henry.
Linebackers: A
Detroit's linebacking corps did its part to slow down Jackson, with Jack Campbell and company having big showings. Campbell was responsible for the big play in the first half, stonewalling Jackson for a sack and a forced fumble that resulted in a turnover on downs with the Ravens deep in Detroit territory.
It appeared as though the Lions were deploying a quarterback spy on Jackson in key moments in the second half, with players such as Campbell, Alex Anzalone and Trevor Nowaske mirroring the passer's every move.
Nowaske added his first sack of the season in his first appearance after missing the first two games of the year. Derrick Barnes also had a key sack as part of the team's seven-sack effort.
Secondary: B
Jackson did have his moments through the air against Detroit's secondary, particularly when throwing to his tight ends. He made quick work of the defensive backs on a touchdown drive late in the first half, then again to start the third when he hit Mark Andrews for a touchdown.
Still, Detroit had its opportunities. Brian Branch dropped a pick, and Terrion Arnold was whistled for pass interference even though it appeared he had his facemask grabbed by DeAndre Hopkins on the play.
Cornerback D.J. Reed recovered the fumble forced by Aidan Hutchinson, while Branch had six total tackles to help pace the defense.
Special teams: B
The Lions seem confident in Jacob Saylors returning kickoffs, as Craig Reynolds was a scratch with Sione Vaki returning. However, Vaki left the game with a groin injury and did not return.
Detroit did have some low moments on special teams. Grant Stuard was whistled for holding on a punt rep, and Kalif Raymond made an ill-fated decision to take a punt inside his own 5-yard line. Still, the Lions made good on his decision by promptly driving 98 yards for a score.
Kicker Jake Bates had a chance at the NFL record for longest field goal attempt, and appeared to have the leg but missed wide left. He later hit a big field goal from 45 yards out.
Coaching: A
It was a gritty performance for Detroit on Monday, and for that Campbell and both coordinators deserve plenty of credit. Campbell made all the right moves, including a pair of fourth-down conversions that ultimately played a huge factor in deciding the game.
John Morton's offense had all the classic ingredients, featuring multiple trick plays and well-designed concepts. The run game diced the Baltimore defense.
Perhaps the most impressive showing was from Kelvin Sheppard's defense. His decisions to counter against Lamar Jackson in the second half were on point, as the team was relentless in its pursuit of the mobile passer en route to seven sacks.
Detroit got a massive jolt of mojo from Monday's win, and now must avoid let-downs in the coming weeks against an improved Cleveland team and a Cincinnati squad missing its star quarterback. Another showdown with one of the AFC's elite in Kansas City looms in Week 6, and for that the Lions must not let their guard down.