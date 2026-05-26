When the Detroit Lions take the field for organized team activities starting later this week, it will be the first opportunity for the coaching staff to evaluate the roster as a whole.

Though injuries and availability are subject to change at this point of the season as players heal from offseason procedures, in large part the Lions are expecting to have most of their roster available for these sessions.

While very few position battles will be decided at this point in the offseason, this point in the calendar is all about strong first impressions.

Here’s my latest 53-man roster projection ahead of the start of Lions organized team activities.

Quarterback (2)

In: Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater

Out: Luke Altmyer

Little to report here, as the heirarchy appears set at this position. Goff is looking to take another step forward, while Bridgewater returns as a locker room favorite to be his backup. The biggest point of intrigue might be whether or not Altmyer does enough as a UDFA to make the team decide whether or not to keep three quarterbacks.

Running back (3)

In: Jahmyr Gibbs, Isiah Pacheco, Sione Vaki

Out: Jacob Saylors, Jabari Small, Kye Robichaux

With the Lions' investment at some of the other skill positions and return potential, I'm leaving Jacob Saylors off the roster at this point. Detroit has its 1-2 punch in Gibbs and Pacheco, and Vaki offers depth and return ability and can be paired with one of the Lions' wideouts.

Vaki has been in and out of the lineup with injuries over his first two seasons, and when he's been available it's mostly been as a special teamer. This offseason might be a big opportunity for him to prove he's deserving of a bigger role in the backfield.

Wide receiver (6)

In: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa, Greg Dortch, Kendrick Law, Dominic Lovett

Out: Tom Kennedy, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Malik Cunningham, Jackson Meeks

Detroit has an intriguing group of wide receivers, and this will make things interesting when it comes to deciding the final roster spots. Realistically, every player on roster at this position has a relatively strong case to make the roster.

The late addition of Wilson is an intriguing one, as he has 126 career receptions over seven seasons. Detroit also has several wideouts who will be competing to replace Kalif Raymond in the return game, with Law and Lovett both being recent draft picks that fit that mold.

Don't sleep on Kennedy's chances, either. As a veteran who has bounced between the active roster and practice squad for seven seasons, Kennedy is clearly a player the team trusts to fill a void at a moment's notice.

Tight end (3)

In: Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Tyler Conklin

Out: Thomas Gordon, Zach Horton, Miles Kitselman

The Lions appear set at this point headlined by LaPorta and Wright as their 1-2 punch. LaPorta did see his season end early with an injury, so time will tell where he's at in his recovery when OTAs begin.

If LaPorta is unavailable, the Lions could give an extended look to each of Gordon, Horton and Kitselman. Conklin appears to be the third option at this point, but he had a down year last year and one of the younger options could challenge for a spot.

Offensive line (9)

In: Penei Sewell, Christian Mahogany, Cade Mays, Tate Ratledge, Larry Borom, Blake Miller, Miles Frazier, Juice Scruggs, Ben Bartch

Out: Gio Manu, Colby Sorsdal, Michael Niese, Devin Cochran, Mason Miller, Seth McLaughlin, Melvin Priestly

The Lions' overhaul on their offensive line has been well-documented. Mays will be the center, while there will be competitions at guard and right tackle assuming Sewell indeed moves to the left side.

With all the talent on the roster, it could be tough to carry 10 linemen at the expense of another position. If the Lions feel confident in carrying one less receiver or defensive back, it could allow them to carry a player like Manu.

This is a big offseason for Manu, who missed most of last year with an injury and has made one start in two seasons. He was known to be a project when the Lions drafted him, and so far the results have yet to match the expectations.

Interior defensive line (5)

In: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams, Jay Tufele, Levi Onwuzurike, Skyler Gill-Howard

Out: Mekhi Wingo, Tyler Lacy, Myles Adams, Chris Smith

The Lions will have to account for some lost production, as both Roy Lopez and DJ Reader exited in free agency. They get Onwuzurike back after he missed all of last season, and signed Tufele in free agency to give them some depth.

This position group will be pretty competitive, as the Lions have some intriguing options including Wingo and Lacy who will have to battle for spots. Wingo was sidelined for most of last season and will have to reintroduce himself with a strong showing during offseason workouts.

EDGE (5)

In: Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum, Derrick Moore, Tyre West, Ahmed Hassanein

Out: Payton Turner, Anthony Lucas, Eric O’Neill

Detroit made some intriguing additions to this group during free agency, signing a proven veteran in Wonnum and a former first-round pick in Turner. They also drafted two players in Moore and West, and return Hassanein who didn't appear in a game as a rookie.

The result will be a competitive atmosphere. Hassanein could surprise some if he hits the ground running, while Turner is looking to prove injury issues are behind him after missing all of last season. There are also two interesting UDFAs in the mix with Lucas and O'Neill.

Linebacker (6)

In: Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Damone Clark, Jimmy Rolder, Trevor Nowaske

Out: Joe Bachie, Erick Hunter

Alex Anzalone's departure will be felt, but the Lions may feel good about the depth they've assembled. Bringing back Rodriguez on a one-year deal was a solid move, and they added Clark in free agency and Rolder in the draft.

Nowaske has plenty of experience and could slot in as a contributor. Bachie was signed recently and has special teams experience, so there's a path to a role for him as well. Hunter is one of the team's under-the-radar UDFAs who could wind up being a gem.

Cornerback (6)

In: Terrion Arnold, D.J. Reed, Roger McCreary, Ennis Rakestraw, Keith Abney, Rock Ya-Sin, Khalil Dorsey

Out: De’Shawn Rucker, Nick Whiteside, Aamaris Brown

Injuries have decimated this position group in recent years, so the Lions are hoping for better injury luck first and foremost. That starts with keeping Arnold and Rakestraw healthy, as the 2024 draft picks have both struggled with injuries.

Ya-Sin and Dorsey are both versatile veterans who can contribute, while Abney was considered to be one of the bigger Day 3 steals in this year's Draft.

Safety (5)

In: Kerby Joseph, Christian Izien, Thomas Harper, Avonte Maddox, Chuck Clark

Out: Loren Strickland, Dan Jackson

Injured: Brian Branch

With Branch suffering a torn Achilles in December, it's reasonable to expect him to start the season on an injury list. Joseph also dealt with a knee ailment that ended his season early, but having not played since October the outlook may be a little more optimistic.

In anticipation of possibly missing players due to injury, the Lions stocked up on veteran depth. Izien and Clark are both veteran additions who can help, and retaining Maddox and his versatility was a solid move.

Jackson missed all of his rookie year due to a training camp injury, and unfortunately may now find himself on the outside looking in.

Specialists (3)

In: Jake Bates (K), Jack Fox (P), Hogan Hatten (LS)

No changes to the Lions' core specialists, as they have yet to bring in any competition for the trio. Bates was retained this offseason on a new contract, and while he had some struggles it has mostly been a solid two-year tenure for him.