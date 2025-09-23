Lions Sack Ravens, Win Heavyweight MNF Bout, 38-30
The Detroit Lions were looking to continue their success on Monday Night Football against an opponent that entered the 2025 season among the very few legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
Two years ago, the Baltimore Ravens were able to get out to an early lead and never looked back in a blowout victory at M&T Bank Stadium.
Quarterback Jared Goff had won three consecutive games on Monday Night Football and entered the game riding high after a stellar performance against the Chicago Bears.
“You’ve got to be careful, because listen, that’s great, that doesn’t happen every week. But yet, when you know you truly did leave things out that was our own doing, just the small little things," Dan Campbell told the team's flagship radio station before the game. "From identification, the scheme to the fundamentals, we should’ve had more points than that. We can not waste those because when you play the Baltimores, the Kansas City, the Philadelphias, it’s not gonna be good enough.”
After 60 minutes of action, the game lived up to all the hype beforehand and started to answer some of the questions about the Lions' two new coordinators.
Detroit's defense made a major statement in its efforts to sack one of the game's top signal-callers, and the offense found a way to get the football to the team's best players.
Here are several takeaways from the Lions' 38-30 victory, advancing their record to 2-1.
Lions aggressive, march down the field for opening touchdown
The Ravens won the opening coin toss and elected to defer. Goff kept the Lions' offensive momentum rolling on the team's first possession of the game.
Speedy wideout Jameson Williams was targeted twice, and secured two receptions on the opening drive for 43 yards.
Campbell, one of the most aggressive coaches in the league, showcased again he was going to continue to push the envelope. On fourth-and-3 from the Ravens' 11-yard line, Goff connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown to put Detroit at the doorstep.
Jahmyr Gibbs capped off an 11-play, 67-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown scamper to give the Lions an early 7-0 lead.
The former first-round pick added another score early in the fourth quarter, giving the Lions a 28-21 lead. He was on the receiving end of a pitch from Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson lead Ravens' offense early
Despite knowing the Ravens' offense was led by two dynamic offensive weapons, it was still challenging trying to limit quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry early in the game.
Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes had an early opportunity to corral the speedy quarterback, but his innate ability to elude defenders allowed the talented quarterback to scamper for an early 12-yard gain.
Baltimore was able to respond quickly, marching 80 yards in just six plays to even the score.
Henry found daylight on a 28-yard run, and found his way into the end zone untouched, evening the score at seven.
Best defense against Ravens star players is 18-play drive
After both teams exchanged three-and-outs, Detroit was pinned back on its own 2-yard line.
Ravens punter Jordan Stout unleashed a 63-yard punt that was followed by a Lions penalty. As a result, Detroit found itself needing to go nearly the entire length of the field.
Detroit was then able to pull off an 18-play, 98-yard drive that ate up nearly 11 minutes of action in the second quarter.
David Montgomery's one-yard scamper helped the tandem with Gibbs establish a new NFL record. It marked the 11th occasion in which both backs have recorded a rushing touchdown in the same game.
The Lions dominated time of possession in the first half, possessing the ball for 19:48, compared to the Ravens' 10:12 in the first two quarters.
Late in the third quarter, with the game tied at 21, Montgomery was able to break free for a 72-yard scamper through the interior that put Detroit deep in Ravens territory on the 13-yard line.
Defense gets big stop, but falters late in first half
The Lions' defense had its ups and downs throughout the first half, with its best moment coming in the second quarter. Facing a third-and-goal from the Lions' 1-yard line, Derrick Henry was tackled short of the goal line, forcing a tough decision for Harbaugh's team.
The Ravens kept their offense on the field, but Jack Campbell came up with a massive play. The third-year linebacker pursued Jackson, spilling him from the pocket and eventually sacking the quarterback to force a turnover on downs.
However, after the Lions were unable to capitalize on the stop, the Ravens got the ball back late in the half and made Detroit pay. Jackson orchestrated a four-play, 49-yard drive, aided by a pass interference call on Terrion Arnold, to tie the game at 14 heading into the half.
Detroit made a late bid at taking the lead before the break, but Jake Bates missed what would've been a record-breaking 67-yard field goal wide left as the second quarter expired.
Ravens' tight ends difficult to handle to start second half
Detroit caught a break when it was announced tight end Isaiah Likely would not play in Week 3. Unfortunately, Detroit's defense still had to contend with Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar.
To start the second half, the Ravens were able to move the football deeper into the Lions territory with back-to-back first-down tosses to their tight ends.
Jackson found Kolar for a gain of 15 yards that moved the football to the Lions 29-yard line. The next pass was to Andrews for 19 yards that moved the football to the Lions 10-yard line.
Andrews capped off the 11-play, 73-yard drive with a 14-yard grab with linebacker Alex Anzalone in coverage.
Al-Quadin Muhammad shines, team sack totals rise
With Davenport out, the team expressed confidence in veteran defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad.
The savvy vet has been steady all season, forcing the coaching staff to steadily give him increased playing time.
The 30-year-old secured two sacks in the first three quarters, keeping his team in the game and making life increasingly difficult for Jackson.
Without Davenport, the team was able to record seven sacks against one of the league's top signal-callers. The last time Jackson was sacked five times or more came in Week 5 of the 2019 season vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Aidan Hutchinson was able to knock the football out of Henry's possession, which was recovered by cornerback D.J. Reed. As a result, Detroit was able to tack on a 45-yard field goal to extend Detroit's lead to 31-24 midway through the fourth-quarter.