NFL Analyst Ranks Detroit Lions 2026 Supporting Cast For Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions were able to identify and quickly improve the unit that was among their weakest last season.

In a recent Fox Sports ranking of all 32 supporting casts for starting NFL quarterbacks, the Lions came in ranked fifth.

it is expected that the revamped offensive line will gel and be able to provide veteran signal-caller Jared Goff ample protection in order to run Drew Petzing's offense.

"Veteran QB Jared Goff has a trio of elite skill players, which is a great place to start. Amon-Ra St. Brown has become unstoppable, Jameson Williams is one of the best big-play receivers in the NFL," writes Vacchiano. "And Jahmyr Gibbs is a remarkable combination of power and elusiveness. But there are potential issues in Detroit. Gibbs and David Montgomery have made quite a combo in recent years, but the latter is now in Houston and was replaced by Isiah Pacheco."

A scout explained, "He’s a good replacement, but only if he’s healthy. That’s really a big risk."

Only the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles are ranked with better supporting casts.

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Despite the struggles last season, which resulted in offensive coordinator John Morton losing his play-calling duties and eventually being dismissed, Detroit still finished the season ranked fifth in total scoring and total yards per game.

General manager Brad Holmes shared before the draft how his mindset has evolved regarding the draft process since he arrived back in 2021.

"I think we’ve evolved a lot. It’s something that we take a long, hard look at after each Draft, to see things that we like that we’re doing, things that we could tweak, things that we could do better, and implement those things and just see how it goes," said Holmes. "I think it’s important to, first of all, you can’t be scared to make those evolutions. But also, you’ve got to look back at them and make sure that they were the right things. There’s sometimes where you tried something and you didn’t get the results that you really wanted and you’ve got to tweak again.

"We have had a lot of evolution from the first time, but the one thing that has not changed and has stayed consistent is the film," Holmes commented further. "That’s first and foremost. That’s the reason we’re acquiring these players, is to be good football players. That part really hasn’t changed, but we’ve definitely made a lot of evolutions in other areas.”

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