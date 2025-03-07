Grading Derrick Barnes' Extension: Did Lions Overpay?
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes admitted he was slightly concerned the organization may not seek to re-sign him after he suffered a significant knee injury.
In the Lions Week 3 win against the Arizona Cardinals, Barnes tore the MCL and PCL in his right knee, ending his 2024 season.
"The first couple of weeks, it's hard," Barnes said about his knee injury. "I thought about it a lot, but I look towards my faith and I know everything will work out in my favor, but now it's basically more of trying to get back to a 100% and trying to get back to my normal self."
Detroit's coaching staff did their due diligence to remind the 25-year-old he was still a valued member of the organization and a core member of the defense.
Detroit still rewarded Barnes' overall development since being drafted in the fourth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
"Everything you see D-Barnes getting and doing on the field, he’s earned it. I mean, this guy’s playing five positions right now, in game," said Kelvin Sheppard at the start of the 2024 season. "Not like in practice, in a backup-type role, in game he’s now playing five live positions within a game and he does not bat an eye."
Last season, prior to his injury, Barnes recorded a 71.8 PFF defensive grade (48th), a 77.2 grade in run defense, 71.0 in tackling and a 57.7 pass rush grade.
Barnes secured a three-year extension worth $25.5 million that included $16 million in guaranteed monies.
The former Purdue Boilermaker linebacker excels against the run, but does not have similar production overall to those who received a similar contract last offseason.
While Barnes was slightly overpaid, Detroit can easily withstand the bump in pay, as the salary cap rose significantly in 2025.
The talented linebacker excels when he is able to line up in an edge rush position, but has steadily grown when asked to play more of a hybrid, off the ball role.
Detroit's coaching staff clearly sees the value of a versatile SAM linebacker who still has room to grow, as he enters his fifth NFL season.
Grade: B-