One of the most anticipated aspects of training camp this season for the Detroit Lions will be organization's debut on HBO's "Hard Knocks".

Director Shannon Furman recently spoke to the Detroit Free Press about the upcoming season that will feature head coach Dan Campbell and a roster of players looking to change the image of the team.

One of the things that supporters will look for over the course of the next few weeks is which storyline does the popular football program focus on while they are at Allen Park?

"It was interesting, Trinity Benson, No. 17, he had a couple of good days while I was there and then I saw that Coach Campbell brought him up in the presser after that, so I was like, maybe I do know what I’m talking about," Furman explained. "I called everybody I know and was like, 'Yeah, that was just somebody I wanted to keep on my radar.' Honestly, I would say Aubrey Pleasant, coach (Aaron) Glenn and Trinity Benson were three people who stood out to me in those two days."

Editorial control

While teams do have the right to request footage not be included, it is not like they have been totally uncooperative or difficult to work with.

Most teams understand the task at hand, but certain aspects of footage that reveals "competitive advantage" material will be removed from the show.

Furman commented, “More times than not, that’s what it is. I can’t really even remember any examples of something that was crazy that we had to lose, cause if it’s in the news we need to cover it and cover it behind the scenes. Some people, like with the Raiders year, were like they’re not showing the Antonio Brown stuff. He wasn’t there. He wasn’t there to show."