Hendon Hooker Reveals Top Areas of Improvement
In each of the last two seasons, the Detroit Lions have put pressure on Hendon Hooker. The Tennessee product was never assured the backup quarterback job, and he was given competition at every turn.
In 2023, he sat behind Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater while the then-rookie recovered from injury. The next year, the Lions brought back Bridgewater for their playoff run, demoting Hooker to third string.
This offseason, Detroit signed Kyle Allen, and Hooker has split second-and third-string snaps with the former Carolina Panthers starter. The pressure has been on the former third-rounder to perform, and Hooker has taken the time and put in the work.
The third-year pro cited his comfort and confidence, as well as his control of the huddle, as the three biggest areas of improvement.
“(I feel) a lot more comfortable, a lot more confident, a lot more inflection, teammates can hear it in my voice,” Hooker revealed. “A lot more control at the line. It comes from my teammates and coaches.”
During the offseason, Hooker was not just working on his confidence and leadership. Instead, he was also hard at work improving his accuracy on timing routes, whether from anticipation or footwork, so that he could hit receivers in stride and on their breaks. It’s paid off, as he feels much improved.
“The biggest thing I wanted to work on was just timing. You know, playing in rhythm, and footwork, really,” the Tennessee product stated. “I definitely feel like I’ve made a huge jump in those regards, and ball placement.”
John Morton Plans to Use Full Power of Detroit Lions Offense
He emphasized the timing routes were the main focus, not the additional deep shots that come with new offensive coordinator John Morton’s offense. He did concede that he enjoyed the additional deep shots, letting his pass-catchers make a play.
Part of this comes from having had a year off of football, which was a first for him. However, with a year of experience back under his belt, Hooker did not enter camp feeling like a rookie again. Instead, he entered with a clear goal and a focus on running the huddle.
Hendon Hooker Discusses Preseason Expectations
The quarterback now has a chance to prove his improvement, with his first test coming on Thursday in the Hall of Fame exhibition contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hooker has a clear vision of what he wants to accomplish in the game, too.
“(I want to be) controlling what I can control, demanding my presence in the huddle, and pushing my troops down the field to put points on the board,” Hooker said.
For the third-year pro, the preseason tilt will be “another day at the office.”
“It’s a game at the end of the day. So, coming out, enjoying myself, and playing at a high level is what I strive to do at the end of the day,” Hooker expressed.
While the physical side is not as large of a concern for Hooker at the moment, improving his mental side remains the focus.
Dan Campbell Has Similar Expectations for Hooker
Lions head man Dan Campbell wants both Hooker and Allen to take what the defense gives them on Thursday night. He does not need a reckless playmaker, but a collected quarterback that avoids the unnecessary risk: the calling card of a backup QB in the NFL.
“Make the right decisions,” Campbell said about what he expects from Hooker and Allen. “Don’t try to do anything flashy, don’t try to make plays, you just do what you’re asked to do and wherever the defense dictates that the ball should go, that’s where it should go and then let those guys make a play. If it’s supposed to go down to the back, put it to the back, he’s got to make a play and we’ll see what happens.
“Even if that means we’ve got to punt, that’s OK, you just do what you’re asked to do, run the offense, stay cool, stay calm, stay collected, run that huddle, make sure there’s clear communication, and that’s all I’m looking for. It’s all I care about.”
Allen, Hooker’s competition for the backup job, also has similar preseason expectations. The career journeyman passer emphasized execution along with playing a clean game. His goal for himself is the same one that Hooker has: to simply do his job.