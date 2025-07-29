Observations: Aidan Hutchinson Dominates Lions Scrimmage
The Detroit Lions elected to conduct a scrimmage during their practice Tuesday, working for an hour in a competitive environment at their Meijer Performance Center.
With the preseason opener set for Thursday and a long list of starters not expected to play, coach Dan Campbell elected to make Tuesday's practice a scrimmage focused on getting game-like reps for those not suiting up in the preseason opener.
"This will be our first scrimmage that we will have in camp here. Most of it will be focused to the group of guys that I don’t see playing in a couple of days for the Chargers, so we’re really going to get them a number of reps here, get them some good intensity," Campbell said. "And the other guys will still practice, it just won’t be as much as these guys because we know they’re getting ready for the game, but also they need practice as well. This will be good, it’ll be competitive. First chance to get a pretty good dose without it being scripted. Here we go, man. Spot it where it lies and this is the situation, the scenario and this is just going to be good for us as a staff and for the players. So, excited about today."
Here are observations and takeaways from the Lions' eighth training camp practice on Tuesday.
Participation report
The Lions were once again without Kerby Joseph and Amik Robertson. Joseph's injury deals with knee irritation, and Campbell does not anticipate the injury being a major one. The hope is that the Illinois product will be able to return Saturday for practice.
Cornerback Terrion Arnold is being evaluated for a hamstring injury and left the scrimmage early. He seemingly affirmed that he may have left for precautionary reasons with a social media post after Tuesday's practice.
Detroit also made a roster move on Tuesday, waiving tight end Luke Deal with an injury designation and signing UFL running back Jacob Saylors.
Defense dominates early
With the focus being on players who will not be participating in Thursday's game, there were plenty of opportunities for the first-team groups on both sides of the ball to match up against each other. The defense held the advantage early.
On the first series, the pass-rush got the best of the Lions' offense. Jack Campbell and Aidan Hutchinson each got sacks, forcing the drive to end. Campbell blew up a Jahmyr Gibbs block attempt, while Hutchinson beat Dan Skipper.
The second drive saw the Lions gain some momentum offensively, with David Montgomery stringing together a pair of nice runs and Amon-Ra St. Brown hauling in a pass from Goff. Rookie Tate Ratledge had an excellent block on one of Montgomery's runs, sealing off fellow rookie Tyleik Williams.
However, the offense was stifled. Alex Anzalone snuffed out a run by David Montgomery, then a false start further complicated matters. An incompletion set up fourth-down and a Jake Bates field goal attempt, which he missed wide left from 54 yards out.
Second-team gets look
After the first-team offense got the first two series, Hendon Hooker and the second-team offense took the field for a series. Hooker hit Shane Zylstra for a completion on first-down, then a Craig Reynolds run was blown up.
The drive stalled out quickly, as Hooker had another completion over the middle to Isaac TeSlaa but was sacked by Pat O'Connor and Keith Cooper. Bates missed a second field goal, this time from around 51 yards, ending the drive without points once again for the offense.
Branch's big impact
The Lions have one of the game's best safety tandems in Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch. Though Joseph has been out of action in recent practices, Branch had a big impact in the scrimmage with the first-team defense.
After the second-team came up empty, the starters took the field for another series. He had a big pass breakup on a throw in the direction of Tim Patrick to start the drive. After a run by Jahmyr Gibbs, Goff missed an open LaPorta. On that play, Arnold came up limping. He exited the scrimmage and was replaced by Rock Ya-Sin.
The offense's drive would come to an end when Hutchinson notched his second sack by getting around Dan Skipper to end the drive.
Snapping the scoreless drought
The Lions would again go without points on a drive led by Kyle Allen. He hit Jakobie Keeney-James for a first-down, but the series ended when Jackson Meeks couldn't haul in a pass near the sideline and Anthony Pittman sacked Allen.
Detroit sent the first-team back onto the field, and this time John Morton's group was able to get into a rythym. Runs from David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs sparked the drive, and Goff hit St. Brown for a big gain. Montgomery ended the drive with a 10-yard touchdown catch.
On the next first-team drive, Aidan Hutchinson notched another sack on Goff by bringing the veteran to the ground lightly. This ended the series, with Jake Bates sinking a field goal from what appeared to be 60 yards out.
Finishing strong
Hendon Hooker got another drive, which stalled out. He connected once again with TeSlaa, as the two have formed a significant connection over the early stages of camp. A drop by Kenny Yeboah hurt the group's momentum.
Of note, Kingsley Eguakun was the second-team center. Giovanni Manu and Mason Miller were the tackles, with Manu holding down the left side.
After the second-team offense was limited, the starters took the field for the final series. Goff was able to move the offense down the field, with Montgomery also showing off some elusiveness in the open field.
Veteran linebacker Zach Cunningham made a nice play on a Montgomery run, but the offense responded with completions from Goff to Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown.
After entering the red zone, the Lions gave the ball to Gibbs who had a tough run. Goff then hit Tim Patrick for a score to end the day.
Scrimmage standouts
Aidan Hutchinson was the best player on the field Tuesday. He had three sacks working primarily against Dan Skipper, who is with the first-team offense in place of Taylor Decker, and was simply wreaking havoc.
The tandem of Gibbs and Montgomery were efficient in the later stages of the practice, as both had significant runs. Gibbs had a 20-yard run as part of the first touchdown drive, and it was Montgomery who finished the job.
Defensively, the Lions' linebackers also caused plenty of problems for Detroit's offense. In total, the team had eight sacks. Hutchinson had three to lead the group. Jack Campbell, Anthony Pittman, Nate Lynn and Trevor Nowaske each had one, while O'Connor and Cooper split one as well.
Quick hitters
1.) The Lions did some shuffling with their offensive line during the scrimmage, as Kayode Awosika and Jamarco Jones finished the scrimmage with the first-team offense on the final drive.
2.) Running back Jahmyr Gibbs had a great view of the WWE Monday Night Raw at Little Caesars Arena. He told Lions OnSI he captured footage of a massive double spear by Bron Breakker on Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.
3.) The Lions will have a travel day Wednesday and will begin the preseason on Thursday.
4.) Detroit Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon and Kirk Gibson were spotted at the Lions Performance Center taking in the camp practice.