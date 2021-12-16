Skip to main content
    T.J. Hockenson Will Miss Remainder of 2021 Season

    Detroit Lions lose T.J. Hockenson after he underwent thumb surgery.
    Author:

    The Detroit Lions will be without one of their most talented offensive weapons for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season. 

    On Thursday afternoon, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that tight end T.J. Hockenson underwent thumb surgery with a hand-specialist on Thursday morning. 

    Dr. Thomas Graham, a renowned specialist, performed the surgery. 

    It is expected that the third-year tight end will return in time to participate in all offseason workouts. 

    For Detroit’s offense, losing Hockenson is certainly a blow, as he and quarterback Jared Goff were working to develop increased chemistry in Anthony Lynn’s offense. 

    Both Hockenson and Goff have praised the efforts of tights ends coach Ben Johnson with aiding the passing attack. 

    Hockenson injured his left hand against the Vikings in Detroit’s lone victory of the season. 

    While he verbalized hopes that he could suit up against the Denver Broncos, his injury forced him to miss last weeks 38-10 loss. 

    Detroit will now count on reserves Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra to shoulder the load the remainder of the season. 

    Hockenson finished the season with 61 receptions for 583 yards and four touchdowns. 

    The Lions return home to welcome in the Arizona Cardinals this weekend at Ford Field. 

