4 Lions Facing Make-or-Break Offseasons

The Detroit Lions are looking to get back to the ranks of contenders in 2026, and will need players to step up in order to get there.

The effort wasn't good enough for the Lions in 2025, as they finished last in the NFC North and missed the postseason. Though they finished with a winning record, inconsistency down the stretch of the season ultimately hampered their chances of a third-straight playoff berth.

Now, the Lions will be looking for answers to some of their biggest questions, particularly on the personnel front. Decisions made during free agency and the draft could be telling as to how the team feels about returning players.

While many will look ahead to potential additions the team makes during the player acquisition phase of the offseason, Detroit also has intriguing players returning under contract whose futures are uncertain.

Here are four Lions entering critical offseasons ahead of the 2026 campaign.

CB Terrion Arnold

The Lions traded up in the first-round of the 2024 draft to snag Arnold, who was viewed as one of the best shutdown corners in that year's class. However, his production hasn't quite translated, and injuries have hindered some of his production.

Arnold has been one of the most penalized players in the league since being drafted, struggling with staying in phase and being too handsy. Opposing teams picked on him to a successful degree in his first year, and while his production was better in his sophomore campaign it was ultimately cut short due to injuries.

The best version of the Lions' secondary features the ability Arnold had when he was drafted. He can be a true shutdown corner, but hasn't been consistent enough for the team to have full confidence in him.

Arnold needs to get healthy and be available throughout camp, as it will be important for him to get back into his groove for the 2026 season and beyond.

CB Ennis Rakestraw

Rakestraw was drafted in the second-round of the 2024 draft as part of a pairing with Arnold. Though he was drafted after an injury in his final year at Missouri, the expectation was that he would be able to fill a role of some sort early in his career for the Lions' defense.

Through two seasons, the injury bug has had other ideas. Rakestraw played in eight games as a rookie amidst a rash of injuries, then missed all of his second campaign with a shoulder injury in training camp.

He has played just 46 defensive snaps in his two NFL seasons, and will now enter his third year attempting to hold on. Detroit turned to veterans like Rock Ya-Sin amidst other injuries at the position, including to Arnold, and if these veterans return it could be difficult for Rakestraw to establish a true role.

There's plenty to like about Rakestraw's versatility and the role he could play in Detroit, but he hasn't proven much to this point. This offseason will be massive for Rakestraw and his overall chances of remaining in Detroit, as another injury riddled offseason could render him expendable.

RB David Montgomery

Montgomery may have the most questions about his future circulating this offseason, as his diminished workload down the stretch indicated that he may not be held in the same regard as 2023 first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes had some cryptic comments about Montgomery's future with the team, and acknowledged that he may want to be in a situation where he is utilized more. If Montgomery wants to remain in Detroit, a resurgence in training camp is absolutely necessary.

Gibbs publicly stated that he wants Montgomery to return, and the veteran talked about the privelege that is available to him as part of the team's duo. However, there's no guarantee that the split in carries gears more toward even when the team breaks camp next year.

Should Montgomery remain with the organization, he'll need to recapture some of that magic that fueled him to a 1,000-yard season in his first year with the Lions.

OT Giovanni Manu

The Lions have some questions surrounding their offensive line, most notably the future of their starting center Graham Glasgow and left tackle Taylor Decker. Former center Frank Ragnow retired and couldn't return later due to a failed physical, leaving Detroit without a true center.

If Decker were to depart, or miss time with an injury should he return, the Lions will need Manu to take a step forward. He is regarded as a raw athlete who needs time to improve, and his growth was stunted by a lengthy injured reserve stint that came shortly after his first career start.

Detroit needs to formulate a plan and figure out what it has in Manu. There were whispers last year that Manu could slide to guard, and that could still be a possibility. However, if Manu stays at tackle, he'll need to improve his range of blocking and hand placement.

