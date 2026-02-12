4 Lions Players Who Dan Campbell Could Cut This Offseason

One of the most difficult aspects of any NFL offseason is the decision to make cap casualty cuts.

For the Detroit Lions, moves like this may be necessary due to their salary cap situation. The team currently is in the negatives when it comes to cap space, and as a result they may have to create room for spending by making tough cuts.

General manager Brad Holmes could see fit to make these tough decisions in an effort to be more active in free agency, either retaining his own talent through extensions or adding more veteran talent to the roster.

Here are four players the Lions could elect to part ways with this offseason for salary cap purposes.

RB David Montgomery

The future is uncertain on Montgomery and Detroit, as things didn't end in the best manner. Montgomery was reportedly unhappy in his role, which featured a reduction in carries and overall snaps over the final stretch of games.

There's no doubt that the best version of Montgomery gives the Lions one of the most productive 1-2 punches in the game with Jahmyr Gibbs. However, things looked more uneven than in years past when it comes to workload and overall productivity.

Additionally, Holmes made some cryptic comments that indicated Montgomery isn't a sure thing to return. If Montgomery is indeed unhappy, the Lions could free up $3.5 million but would take on $4.9 million in dead money prior to June 1. As a post-June 1 cut, the Lions would free up $6 million and take on just over $2.37 million in dead money.

C Graham Glasgow

The Lions need to find an answer at the center position, which Glasgow played for the majority of the season in 2025. However, he wasn't super effective at times and dealt with injuries at the end of the year, and is reportedly mulling retirement.

Even if Glasgow decides he wants to return, the Lions may see fit to trust the youth they've invested in throughout the last two drafts. In that time, the Lions have drafted several interior linemen such as Christian Mahogany, Tate Ratledge and Miles Frazier. Ratledge repped plenty at center during camp, and the Lions could have interest in exploring that potential fit once again this offseason.

As a pre-June 1 cut, Glasgow would put $2.9 million on the Lions' books in dead money while freeing up $5.6 million. As a post-June 1 cut, Glasgow would free up $7 million while putting under $1.5 million on the team's books.

OT Taylor Decker

If Decker elects to return amidst the injuries he dealt with all year, it is admittedly a long-shot that Holmes and Campbell would elect to cut the long-time Lion who has been one of the core pieces of the franches over the last decade. However, there would be salary cap benefits that could come with this decision.

Decker's performance dipped when he was available in 2025, as the injuries to his shoulder made it difficult for him to be at practice and be his best on game day. The Lions would create $11 million in cap space but take on $9 million in dead money as a pre-June 1 cut, but free up $17.9 million while taking on just $3.1 million in dead money if the decision was made after June 1.

TE Brock Wright

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has a history of utilizing multiple tight ends, and Wright could be a nice fit for the system. However, the team doesn't have many other candidates to give them some cap space, and Wright would free up $3.7 million while taking on $1.2 million in dead money as a post-June 1 cut.

Wright has been a big part of the Lions' offense as a second tight end behind Sam LaPorta. Most of his contributions have come as an extra blocker in the run game, though he has been serviceable when called upon in the passing game.

Though the Lions are truly fond of Wright, they could make a move like this if they were looking to add young depth to the room.

