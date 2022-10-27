Skip to main content

T.J. Hockenson, Josh Reynolds Return to Lions Practice Thursday

Two offensive weapons return to practice for the Detroit Lions Thursday.

The Detroit Lions are seeking to get back on track offensively, following two subpar performances against the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys

After missing the first practice of the week in preparation for the Miami Dolphins, tight end T.J. Hockenson, guard Jonah Jackson and wideout Josh Reynolds all returned back to the practice field on Thursday. 

Those not spotted at the portion of practice open to the media included Matt Nelson, Charles Harris, DeShon Elliott, Chase Lucas and Ifeatu Melifonwu. 

Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is still in the NFL's concussion protocol was still practicing in a red no-contact jersey. 

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was asked prior to practice if there were any observable trends that have impeded the team's ability to score points. 

Johnson explained, "Turnovers were the biggest story of the game for us offensively last week. I know in the first half we obviously didn't score a touchdown that we were hoping to get done. And then in the second half, we had an opportunity to do that and didn't pull through. But now, I think it really comes down to formulating our game plan and executing at the end of the day. 

"We haven't changed our process. We haven't changed our week of preparation. We have been consistent with that," Johnson continued. "And so just because we've had some stumbling blocks along the way, we're really not going to change what we do or say in terms of getting ready for the game. So it's business as usual for us and we're keying in on the areas that we've fallen short over the last few weeks." 

