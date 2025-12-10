Texas Tech EDGE Is Popular Lions NFL Mock Draft Target

The Detroit Lions could once again be in the market for help with their pass-rush in this year's NFL Draft, and a certain name has become a popular target in recent mocks.

Texas Tech's David Bailey, who will help the Red Raiders chase a championship in the upcoming College Football Playoff, has been the Lions' target in recent mock drafts by both CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus.

Bailey leads the Big 12 in sacks with 13.5 and tackles for loss with 17.5, which helped fuel his team to a conference championship and a bye in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

The Stanford transfer is a big, strong defender who wins at the point of attack with his athleticism and ability to bend around the edge.

Picking 17th at this time as they currently sit in eighth in the NFC, the Lions are hoping to push their official draft slot back as they pursue a postseason berth. However, at this current stage, they remain outside the playoff picture.

In this spot, analysts believe Bailey could be an asset to Detroit due to his versatility and ability to win at the line of scrimmage.

He earned a comparison to Denver Broncos Pro Bowl defender Nik Bonitto from PFF, and the site's player evaluation metrics value his abilities highly. Currently, he ranks second on a stout Red Raiders defense with a 93.0 overall defensive grade, and he owns a 21.6 percent pass-rush win rate.

"Bailey might be in the Nik Bonitto mold, but let’s be honest — every team in the NFL would love a Bonitto-type player," PFF's Trevor Sikkema penned. "Bailey brings that same designated pass-rush ability, posting a 95.0 pass-rush grade on true pass sets with a 21.6% pass-rush win rate this season."

The Lions' pass-rush has had some success this season, fueled by a strong season by Al-Quadin Muhammad and a return to form from Aidan Hutchinson. As a team, Detroit's pass-rush ranks fifth in the NFL with 37 sacks.

With Muhammad one of multiple contributors set to hit free agency this season, CBS Sports believes that the Lions could target a player like Bailey to help recoup some depth in this area.

"Aidan Hutchinson returned to his terrifying, impactful form, but injuries continue to hamper the position group as a whole," wrote CBS Sports' Josh Edwards. "Plus, Marcus Davenport, Josh Paschal and Al-Quadin Muhammad are all scheduled to become free agents. The selection of David Bailey is an investment in the position.

Bailey and the Red Raiders will begin their journey in the College Football Playoff at Noon on Jan. 1, playing the winner of the showdown between Oregon and James Madison in the Orange Bowl.

