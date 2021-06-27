Brad Holmes Admits Early Challenges Finding Time to Scout Players
As the director of college scouting for the Los Angele Rams, Brad Holmes found that he had significantly more time to purely evaluate players.
Over the course of 18 years, Holmes served as a scouting assistant, combine scout, area scout, national scout and then director of college scouting for the last eight years.
As a first time general manger in the National Football League, Holmes has learned that daily requirements of his new position oftentimes extend well beyond turning on film and making decisions about the roster.
"We've been very, very busy still just with staffing, process planning and getting new systems in place," Holmes recently told the Lions team website.
One of the factors that appealed to new principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp was Holmes' ability to collaborate with a team of people to effectively accomplish goals.
"That's why you have to have a great staff around you that you really, really trust. I do think we have that with Ray Agnew and Lance Newmark and John Dorsey," Holmes said. "You trust those guys to make sure that when you can't get to it, those guys you know are taking care of it and getting to it."
"Things are a lot smoother now. And I think we have a great staff and a great process in place. I've been able to get down to some of the stuff I want to get to."
