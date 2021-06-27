Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

Brad Holmes Admits Early Challenges Finding Time to Scout Players

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes trusts his staff to aid in the process of scouting players.
Author:

As the director of college scouting for the Los Angele Rams, Brad Holmes found that he had significantly more time to purely evaluate players.

Over the course of 18 years, Holmes served as a scouting assistant, combine scout, area scout, national scout and then director of college scouting for the last eight years. 

As a first time general manger in the National Football League, Holmes has learned that daily requirements of his new position oftentimes extend well beyond turning on film and making decisions about the roster.

"We've been very, very busy still just with staffing, process planning and getting new systems in place," Holmes recently told the Lions team website

Recommended Lions Articles

hockenson5

T.J. Hockenson Attends Tight End University

George Kittle has organized a summit for the best tight ends in the National Football League to learn from each other.

USATSI_16157429_168388382_lowres

Projecting Derrick Barnes' 2021 Stats

Here's the 2021 statistical prediction for Detroit Lions rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes.

lions5

Scott Mitchell Still Believes He Could Have Won Super Bowl with Lions

Read more on former Detroit Lions quarterback Scott Mitchell believing he could have won a Super Bowl in Detroit

One of the factors that appealed to new principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp was Holmes' ability to collaborate with a team of people to effectively accomplish goals. 

"That's why you have to have a great staff around you that you really, really trust. I do think we have that with Ray Agnew and Lance Newmark and John Dorsey," Holmes said. "You trust those guys to make sure that when you can't get to it, those guys you know are taking care of it and getting to it."

"Things are a lot smoother now. And I think we have a great staff and a great process in place. I've been able to get down to some of the stuff I want to get to."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

holmes5
News

Brad Holmes Admits Early Challenges Finding Time to Scout Players

hockenson5
News

T.J. Hockenson Attends Tight End University

USATSI_16157429_168388382_lowres
News

Projecting Derrick Barnes' 2021 Stats

lions5
News

Scott Mitchell Still Believes He Could Have Won Super Bowl with Lions

campbell5
News

4 Keys to Success for Dan Campbell

stbrown5
News

Amon-Ra St. Brown Expected to Be Top 5 Rookie Wideout

goff5
News

Who Has More Pressure to Succeed: Matthew Stafford or Jared Goff?

harris5
News

Scouting OLB Charles Harris