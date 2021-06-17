Lions GM's Happiness with Goff Rivals McVay's Happiness with Stafford

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes is quite happy with who will be under center for his team in 2021.

Jared Goff, who was traded to Detroit along with three draft picks this offseason, is reportedly a different player than he was when he played with the Los Angeles Rams.

"I will say, I’ve seen things from him that I had not seen from him in L.A., just from a personality standpoint, from a leadership standpoint. And, everybody leads in their own ways," Holmes recently told Detroit Free Press Lions beat writer Dave Birkett.

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn have empowered Goff to take ownership of the offense and to have constant input into how things are operating.

"Dan (Campbell) and A-Lynn have really empowered me to kind of, what do I want? What do I like? How do I want to see it? How do we want to do things?" And are constantly bouncing things off me, and I’m constantly bouncing things off them," Goff told reporters at his latest media session. "And, I think that’s been a healthy relationship and something that’s been fun for me to experience and be a part of. Guys that are really wanting to hear from me and wanting to hear what I like."

Goff's former head coach Sean McVay had to clarify comments he made about being in a better mood with former Lions signal-caller Matthew Stafford on the roster.

McVay clarified that in no way was he attempting to take a shot at his former quarterback.

In his latest round of sitdowns with reporters, Holmes remained hopeful about the 26-year-old Goff's future in Detroit.

According to the Detroit Free Press, "The Lions traded Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and three draft picks in January, and after watching his new quarterback this spring, Holmes said his happiness with the deal and his new quarterback rivals that of the coach who gushed about being in a better mood once Goff was traded away."

