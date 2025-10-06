Hometown Heroes Helping Lions Stay Dominant
The Detroit Lions’ Week 5 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals had all the makings of a trap game – a road contest against a desperate, reeling opponent.
Instead, it turned into a feel-good homecoming for two of Detroit’s own: running back David Montgomery and linebacker Derrick Barnes.
Both native sons of the greater Cincinnati area, Montgomery and Barnes delivered memorable performances that fueled the Lions’ 37-24 victory and helped Detroit remain among the NFC’s elite.
For Montgomery, the trip to Paycor Stadium was nearly a decade in the making.
The veteran back, who starred at Cincinnati Mt. Healthy High School, hadn’t played a game in his hometown since 2015, when he was named Ohio’s Division III Player of the Year as a quarterback.
On Sunday, he made sure to leave a lasting mark.
Montgomery accounted for two touchdowns – one of both the rushing and passing variety – in a performance that showcased both his versatility and his emotional connection to the city that raised him.
In the second quarter, the seventh-year pro took a direct snap near the goal line, sold a hard run fake and then pulled up and tossed a short touchdown pass to tight end Brock Wright.
It wasn’t the first time Montgomery had both a passing and rushing touchdown in the same game — a rare feat for a running back — but it might have been his most meaningful.
“It’s super meaningful to come back home where it all started for me and being able to show my arm. It was a super special moment,” Montgomery said after the Week 5 win.
That sentiment carried extra weight given who was in attendance.
Montgomery had more than 20 friends and family members cheering him on, including his older sister, Kiki, who was paralyzed in a car accident in early 2024.
“My sister hadn’t seen me play in person since her accident. But, to be able to get her here was a very special moment for me,” Montgomery said. “I really appreciate the Cincinnati Bengals helping to make sure that she got on the field.”
Montgomery finished the day with 64 rushing yards on 18 carries, and added the memorable passing score.
Jahmyr Gibbs, Montgomery's backfield counterpart in Motown, also finished the contest with a touchdown. It marked the 14th time the third-year running back and Montgomery — nicknamed “Sonic” and "Knuckles" — have each produced a TD in the same game. It tied the Dallas Cowboys’ longtime duo of Emmitt Smith and Daryl Johnston for the most touchdowns by a backfield tandem in the same game in NFL history.
“Everybody respects David Montgomery,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the team's victory over Cincinnati. “I think everybody roots for that guy. Because that guy will do anything for his teammates. He lays it on the line on Sundays, he lays it on the line in practice. ... He's going to do whatever it takes, he'll stick his face up there in protection, he'll run the dirty runs, he'll run downfield to make a block for a teammate in the pass game.
“He's all f------ team, excuse my language. Love the guy. We're fortunate to have him, and he's a stud.”
While Montgomery stole the show on offense, Barnes made his presence known on defense.
A native of Covington, Ky. — located just across the Ohio River from Cincinnati — Barnes also got his own homecoming moment.
The fifth-year linebacker delivered one of the game’s biggest defensive highlights: a fourth-quarter sack for a safety against Bengals backup quarterback Jake Browning. The play punctuated Detroit’s victory, and served as the final exclamation point in another dominant team effort.
Barnes, who played high school football at Covington Holy Cross, recorded eight total tackles, including a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit.
Once viewed as a rotational player, Barnes has become an integral piece of Detroit’s linebacking corps alongside Jack Campbell and Alex Anzalone.
"I believe this kid (Barnes) can play four, five spots on the football field and do it at a high level,” Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said earlier this season about the versatile defender.
For both Montgomery and Barnes, their performances Sunday went beyond football.
It was about pride and representing their hometowns on the biggest stage. Each took different paths to the NFL, but both have found a home and a purpose in Detroit, where toughness and a team-first mentality are core values of the Campbell-led locker room.
Their Week 5 showings perfectly encapsulated what this Lions team is all about: resilience, unity and selflessness.
Montgomery’s grit and leadership continue to set the tone for an offense that can beat teams in multiple ways, while Barnes’ energy and effort embody the defense’s hard-hitting, aggressive mindset.
The win not only solidified Detroit’s place atop the NFC North, but also reinforced the depth of its roster and the character of its leaders.
For Montgomery and Barnes, Sunday in Cincinnati was more than just another victory.
It was a return home, a celebration of perseverance and a reminder that hometown heroes have the ability to shine brightest when the lights are on.