How Connection With Star Wideout Helped Jared Goff Win Award
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, following a stellar performance against the Chicago Bears.
The 30-year-old veteran signal-caller tossed for five touchdown passes, in a dominating 52-21 home victory, against a division rival that has now started the 2025 season with an 0-2 record.
In the home opener at Ford Field, Goff went 23 of 28 passes for 334 yards, zero interceptions and finished with a 156.0 passer rating.
His connection with Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to mesmerize onlookers, as the tandem has the ability to get in sync and quickly in most NFL contests.
St. Brown, a 2021 fourth-round draft pick, recorded his first game in which he scored three touchdowns.
The talented wideout recorded nine catches for 115 total yards.
According to the team, St. Brown is the only player in franchise history to log at least 10 receptions 150 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the first two games of any season. He’s accomplished that feat this year and back in 2022.
Dan Campbell shared this week what it has been like to see the connection, chemistry and details between Goff and St. Brown build over the last few years.
“Yeah, I mean listen it’s an art form. So, if you love art, which I’m not saying I do or I don’t, but it’s awesome to watch. They’ve got such a rapport with each other and they trust each other immensely. The way that he runs his routes and he’s so crisp and he’s so detailed and his body demeanor screams to Goff, it helps him anticipate the throws," said Campbell. "And they’ve just got so much time on task, he knows exactly what he’s going to do and (Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown) Saint knows exactly where the ball’s going to be before he’s out of the break.
"They’ve just worked together for so long, so we’ve got a tremendous amount of trust in those two players. And these guys are playing as good of football as you can play and they have for a while. I mean those are two of our big studs, so it’s great to see.”
On the latest edition of the St. Brown Podcast, the 25-year-old shared his thoughts about the timing he he had with Goff on his first touchdown of the afternoon.
"I feel like me and Jared's timing on that is great," said St. Brown. "Before I'm even coming on my break the ball is out which I think is the most important thing."