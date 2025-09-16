All Lions

Lions Skyrocket Up Power Rankings: Still Considered SB Contenders

Lions dominant performance Week 2 sends them rising in power rankings.

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) is being interview after 52-21 win over Chicago Bears at Ford Field
Here is a look at Week 3 NFL power rankings.

As a result of a dominant performance and win against the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions moved up in the majority of polls this week.

Sports Illustrated

Power ranking: 5th
Last ranking: 12th

The Lions came back from a down Week 1 to log the most efficient afternoon in team history. A stunning 8.8 yards per play have drastically cleared the skepticism around Ben Johnson’s replacement, John Morton. While we live in a week-to-week world held prisoner by the moment, understanding that Morton can completely undress a team run by Johnson himself—and that Lions players are rallying relentlessly around Morton—means a great deal. 

ESPN

Power ranking: 5th
Last ranking: 8th

It goes without saying that the Lions struggled at Green Bay, but Week 2 reminded the world that Goff and the Lions can still be dominant. Goff became the first quarterback in Lions history with an 80% completion percentage and five passing touchdowns in a game, while also passing Bobby Layne (118) for the second-most passing touchdowns in franchise history. If he receives solid protection from an offensive line that's still adjusting to new players, there shouldn't be a drop-off for Goff in his 10th NFL season.

The Athletic

Power ranking: 6th
Last ranking: 14th

We were all a little worried when the Lions scored 13 points in Week 1 without Johnson coordinating the offense, but Detroit made a statement by putting 511 yards and 52 points on Johnson’s new team, the Chicago Bears. Jared Goff had five passing touchdowns and a passer rating of 156, his second highest as a Lion. It’s the fifth time a Goff-quarterbacked team has topped 50 points.

CBS Sports

Power ranking: 12th
Last ranking: 11th

The Lions offense we saw against the Bears is the one we saw last year. Jared Goff was outstanding. Ben who?

For the Win

Power ranking: 7th
Last ranking: 10th

Is the Lions' offense really that good? Is the Bears' defense really that bad? Yes.

Sporting News

Power ranking: 8th
Last ranking: 10th

The Lions let all their offensive frustration out on Ben Johnson and the Bears, back in the friendly confines of Ford Field. The running game was working again as the two lead backs helped unlock Jared Goff and the downfield passing game. The league's most symbiotic offense got back on track in Week 2 but have a tough draw against Baltimore in Week 3.

USA Today

Power ranking: 10th
Last ranking: 14th

Ben who? During Sunday's 52-point outburst against their former OC, the Lions averaged a team-record 8.8 yards per play under new coordinator John Morton.

