How Safety Dean Marlowe Aids Detroit Lions Secondary

Veteran safety Dean Marlowe will have an opportunity for more playing time with the Detroit Lions.

Veteran safety Dean Marlowe will have an opportunity to make an impact his first season playing in Aaron Glenn's defense.

Marlowe, an undrafted free agent out of James Madison, spent the past three seasons with the Buffalo Bills after beginning his career with the Carolina Panthers.

He appeared in 15 games with the Bills in 2020. He recorded 16 total tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. His overall Pro Football Focus grade for the season was just 53.8.

This season, Glenn will modify Detroit's base scheme to a base 3-4 split-safety scheme, which is highly appealing to the 28-year-old defensive back.

"With this split-safety scheme, your eyes are always on the quarterback a lot more," Marlowe explained to reporters. "You're not chasing guys around the field. You're not just playing man-to-man every snap. In Buffalo, we stressed the ball. There's only one ball on the field and one quarterback and he has the ball every snap, you know? Just read your keys and play fast and make plays."

In Detroit, Marlowe will be in competition with Tracy Walker and Will Harris.

Walker is coming off an inconsistent season and Harris still has question marks regarding his ability to consistently make plays.

Marlowe explained prior to last season how his versatility is a strength of his game.

He explained to Syracuse.com, “I can play the nickel role; I can play the big nickel linebacker role, too. I can play both positions at safety. I’m very valuable when it comes to the versatility in our secondary.

Despite skepticism regarding Detroit's secondary, head coach Dan Campbell has stated he is happy with the the current depth at the safety position.

"That's one area where our depth is pretty good right now, for sure. It's not the only area, but yet, I would say just overall, we feel pretty good about that unit as it pertains to having depth and competition," Campbell said.

"Let the best men rise to the top, because whoever the best is out of both safety positions, are probably going to be pretty solid players for us. We feel real good about it."

