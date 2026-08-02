Lions Rookie Leaves Practice Early, Evaluated for Groin Injury

Detroit Lions defensive end Derrick Moore left Sunday's training camp early and is being evaluated for a groin injury, according to reports.

The specifics of what led Moore to leave practice early are not known, but the second-round pick is set to undergo evaluation on the severity of the ailment. He becomes the second draft pick from this year's class to leave a practice early in as many days, joining college teammate linebacker Jimmy Rolder.

In the case of Rolder, the Lions believe he could miss some time but expect him to contribute at some point throughout his rookie season. Detroit has already lost one draft pick for the entire season, as wide receiver Kendrick Law suffered a torn ACL during offseason workouts.

Along with Moore, Lions undrafted free agent tight end Miles Kitselman also left practice early and is to be evaluated for a leg injury. Kitselman signed with the Lions this offseason out of Tennessee after not hearing his name called in this year's draft.

On a positive note, defensive lineman Alim McNeill returned to action and told reporters he had been kicked in the head in Friday's practice, which is what led to his early exit and subsuquent evaluation.

Moore is one of the headlining players from the Lions' 2026 draft class, as the team traded up in the second-round to land him. He is billed as an athletic edge rusher with the ability to win both using speed and power, and could be an ideal compliment for Aidan Hutchinson with some development.

The following players left practice early today to be evaluated for potential injuries:



TE Miles Kitselman (leg)



DE Derrick Moore (groin) — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) August 2, 2026

The Lions signed a pair of veterans to help bolster the depth at the position this offseason. They signed both D.J. Wonnum and Payton Turner, with Wonnum expected to be the top option working on the opposite side of the Pro Bowler Hutchinson.

Turner was not participating in Sunday's practice as he has been dealing with a back injury. Meanwhile, on a positive note, defensive back Christian Izien returned to practice after beginning training camp on the Non Football Illness list.

In his first day back, Izien was working at nickel cornerback according to those in attendance.

The Lions also seem to be intrigued by Kitselman. The Tennessee product has gotten some first team reps offensively, as the team has dealt with some injuries at the position. It's been up and down early in camp, but Kitselman's physical profile does offer some intrigue as it pertains to his chances of making the roster.

Sam LaPorta has been fully cleared from a herniated disk suffered last year, and veteran Tyler Conklin is on the Physically Unable to Perform list with what was described as a calf injury suffered during OTAs.

The Lions continue training camp with practice on Monday. Sunday's practice was open exclusively to season ticket holders, with Monday's being the first that is open to the general public.