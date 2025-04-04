NFC North Roundtable: How Free Agency Affects Lions 2025 Draft Plans
With the biggest wave of free agency and the NFL annual meetings in the rearview mirror, all eyes are fixated on the NFL draft.
The Detroit Lions have made moves to upgrade their roster, particularly the defense, in free agency. As a result, expectations for the draft and what their needs will be have been altered.
Here's a look at where each NFC North team stands heading into the 2025 NFL draft, with input from OnSI publishers around the division.
Detroit Lions
With extensions for key players such as Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph on the horizon this offseason, the Lions were calculated in their free agency decisions.
The big splash is the addition of cornerback D.J. Reed, who signed a three-year deal to replace the departed Carlton Davis. The defense was the primary target of the additions, with defensive tackle Roy Lopez and linebacker Grant Stuard also brought in on one-year deals.
Heading into the draft, the Lions could be looking for a premier pass-rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson with their first-round pick. The offensive line could also be a target, as Kevin Zeitler's departure leaves a void at the right guard position.
Detroit will have the benefit of being mostly healthy after injuries ravaged their defense a year ago, but nailing the draft will be important to continue general manager Brad Holmes' vision for sustained success.
The Detroit Lions remain one of the top contenders for the Lombardi Trophy, as a large amount of the talent that propelled them to a 15-2 finish and the top seed in the NFC remains under contract. However, they set out with a mission to plug the holes that prevented them from making a deep playoff run. — John Maakaron, Lions OnSI.
Minnesota Vikings
Before free agency, nobody would've guessed that wide receiver might be one of the top draft priorities for the Vikings, but here we are. Now, with the draft three weeks away, Minnesota has rebuilt the interior of its offensive and defensive lines, upgraded at cornerback, paired Jordan Mason with Aaron Jones in the backfield, and found out that Harrison Smith will return for his 14th season.
Where does that leave the Vikings? Arguably, the top needs are at wide receiver and left guard. One could also argue for defensive tackle since Minnesota is banking on Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave to avoid injuries and return to Pro Bowl form. But if a quality receiver like Matthew Golden (Texas) or Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State) are available, the Vikings might pounce.
Remember, behind Justin Jefferson the Vikings have Jordan Addison, Rondale Moore and Jalen Nailor. Addison might be suspended for a few games to start the season for a DWI in Los Angeles last summer, and Moore is coming back from a serious knee injury. Nobody cried when the Vikings had Cris Carter and Jake Reed and they drafted Randy Moss at No. 21 in 1998.
On the offensive line, Blake Brandel and Michael Jurgens are the top two contenders at this moment, while the rest of the front is set with Christian Darrisaw at left tackle, Ryan Kelly replacing Garrett Bradbury at center, Will Fries getting a massive contract to take over at right guard, and Brian O'Neill returning at right tackle. Gray Zabel would be a great pick, and if left tackle/guard Kelvin Banks Jr. is there, he might be too talented to pass up.
Cornerback? Maybe, but Minnesota loves Isaiah Rodgers, who the Vikings plucked out of free agency after he spent 2024 with the Super Bowl champion Eagles. Byron Murphy Jr. re-signed and 2023 second-round pick Mekhi Blackmon will be back from his season-ending ACL injury. The Vikings also added former No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah in free agency. Jahdae Barron would be a nice selection if he's available at 24, but cornerback no longer feels like a big priority.
All of this leads to the conclusion that Minnesota is pretty likely to trade down and add picks unless a player they covet falls to them at 24. — Joe Nelson, Vikings OnSI.
Green Bay Packers
The Packers made a couple of huge splashes – at least financially – on Day 1 of free agency. Whether they will make huge splashes on the field remains to be seen.
They made Aaron Banks the sixth-highest-paid guard in theNFL with a four-year, $77 million contract. It’s staggering money. A second-round pick in 2021, Banks started 43 of a possible 51 games the last three seasons.
They’ll be bigger and stronger in the middle of the line with Banks at left guard and Elgton Jenkins sliding over to center instead ofre-signing Josh Myers, but they paid great-player money to a slightly above-average blocker.
They made Nate Hobbs the 21st-highest paid corner in theNFL with a four-year, $48 million contract. Again, it’s staggering money. Hobbs has played pretty well when he’s played, but injuries limited Hobbs to 11 games in 2022, 13 games in 2023 and 11 games in 2024. So, the Packers essentially arereplacing one injury-plagued cornerback (Jaire Alexander, presumably, will be traded or released) for another.
Including a Hail Mary thrown on former second-round speedster Mecole Hardman, the Packers are better than when last season ended. Did they improve enough to compete in the rugged NFC North? We’ll see.
The draft will be huge to fill remaining holes. They badly need to add a receiver after last year’s youngsters underperformed and Christian Watson suffered a torn ACL. The only significant free-agent loss was 340-pound defensive tackle TJ Slaton. Along with receiver and defensive tackle, drafting another pass rusher, another cornerback and offensive line depth will be critical. — Bill Huber, Packers OnSI.
Chicago Bears
The Bears like to think they've climbed into position from a 5-12 record to compete for a playoff spot after the free agency moves they've made, but the conversion to a new offense, a new defense and with several new starters requires time on task even with the better coaching they see Ben Johnson and staff providing.
Adding guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and center Drew Dalman completely altered an offensive line that gave up 68 sacks last year. It should improve their running game, and then provide the basis for Johnson's play-action passing game.
But the bottom line to it all will be how well they can improve Caleb Williams over the version they had as a rookie. He managed to cut back on mistakes but also didn't take enough gambles and they need the big plays.
With the draft looming, GM Ryan Poles has put them into position for numerous options by the free agency moves. Adding Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo to the defensive line made this less of a need, just like the offensive line.
The Bears will be looking for a power-style back, edge rush and safety help in the draft, or simply for more offensive line depth because Thuney is in the last year of his contract and left tackle Braxton Jones is, as well. — Gene Chamberlain, Bears OnSI.