Roundtable: Did Detroit Lions Execute Perfect Free Agency Plan?

The Detroit Lions On SI staff examines how Brad Holmes and the Lions fared during the first week of free agency.

1. What is your reaction to the first week of free agency for the Lions?

Christian Booher: I'm not super surprised that the Lions elected to take the route they did in free agency. It has been similar to the last several years of the Brad Holmes era, with one swing taken on a multi-year deal and the rest of the moves being minimal risk one-year contracts. I like the moves they've made relative to how they'll help the team, and I didn't realistically expect the team to make a splash given the precedent that has been set over the last six years.

I do think they've loaded up with players who will help them. Cade Mays and Larry Borom are starting-caliber offensive linemen, while Isiah Pacheco will have a valuable role behind Jahmyr Gibbs. Teddy Bridgewater is well-liked and will no doubt have an influence that extends beyond the quarterback room, and both Christian Izien and Roger McCreary will help the secondary.

Vito Chirco: I believe it was a rather underwhelming week for the organization. As much as I like the signings of Cade Mays and Isiah Pacheco, the Lions didn't do enough to move the needle and put themselves in position to return to the postseason in 2026. They still have a variety of glaring holes, including at EDGE and offensive tackle, and until they fill those, they won't be much more than a nine-win team once again next season.

2. Which free-agent signing will work out the best?

Booher: I think Pacheco has serious potential to have a big year in Detroit. He fits the profile of player that the Lions valued in Montgomery, as he runs super tough and plays with serious physicality. I really like the role he played in Kansas City, and if he can stay healthy, I think he'll be a solid addition to Detroit's offense.

On the defensive side, I like the Izien addition because of the versatility he brings. Even he may not know where the team plans to line him up in Week 1, and that might be a good thing. Whether it's at safety or cornerback, Izien figures to be a player who will bring a ton of value and versatility.

Chirco: I'm going to go with Mays, even though I think Pacheco is a close second. I believe that Mays will be an upgrade over Graham Glasgow at center and help stabilize the middle of the Lions’ offensive line.

I like the signing of Pacheco, too, and believe that he will serve as a solid No. 2 back behind Jahmyr Gibbs. However, I still believe that Mays will be the most impactful free-agent acquisition of the offseason for Detroit.

3. Is there a player who signed elsewhere you wish had landed with the Lions?

Booher: I really was hoping that the Lions might try to get into the Trey Hendrickson mix after he went unsigned on the first day of the legal tampering period. You never know what teams are thinking, and I thought it might be a situation similar to how the Lions signed C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a one-year deal after his market didn't materialize. However, it was not to be as the Ravens backed out of their Maxx Crosby trade and wound up landing Hendrickson.

Chirco: I'm going to say EDGE Boye Mafe, who signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. I think he would've looked really nice in a Lions uniform, and would've provided the team with a solid complement for Pro Bowl EDGE Aidan Hutchinson. At this juncture, Detroit is still in dire need of a running mate for Hutchinson. And until it finds one, the Lions’ pass-rush department will continue to possess a sizable void.

4. Do you think the Lions’ free agency strategy to be more cautious is the correct one?

Booher: I think the Lions have established the fact that they want to pay their own homegrown players, and that's what's led to their lack of long-term commitments in free agency. They've been very diligent about the players they bring in ever since Holmes took over as GM, with an emphasis on drafting, developing and retaining their own homegrown talent.

With Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell both set to earn extensions potentially as soon as this offseason, the Lions don't want to load up the books years down the line beyond what they've already done. Time will tell if this is the right call, as they have essentially established their window to compete over the next three years with the extensions that they've locked into their books.

Chirco: I think the Lions’ cost-conscious, disciplined approach is a decent strategy. Detroit has acquired some decent pieces this offseason that will help it remain competitive headed into 2026. Yet, none of the players acquired – no offense to Mays, Pacheco, etc. – are going to take the Lions to the next level and put them in Super Bowl contention. This is a major downfall of Holmes’ conservative approach to free agency, and the Detroit GM is going to continue to be criticized for such (and rightfully so). Subsequently, Holmes is going to need to hit big time on his draft picks this April, including at No. 17 overall.

5. Which remaining free agent do you think the Lions should target?

Booher: I think the Lions should still look to target an EDGE defender, as even an addition on a one-year contract takes some of the pressure off of them in the draft. A player like Kansas City's Mike Danna or Buffalo's A.J. Epenesa makes sense as a low-risk, one-year commitment that would fortify the depth at the position. The Lions have Hutchinson, Ahmed Hassanein, Tyler Lacy and Levi Onwuzurike currently on roster as options to play defensive end, so there is a clear need for depth to be added.

Chirco: If I'm the Lions, I'm targeting veteran EDGE Cameron Jordan, an eight-time Pro Bowler with Pro Football Hall of Fame credentials. Even at this latter stage in his career, he remains a productive pass-rusher. He'd be a more-than-sufficient short-term fix to the Lions’ glaring hole opposite Hutchinson, and he'd be a welcomed veteran voice in the team's locker room. Plus, Jordan would likely be able to be had on a one-year deal. Consequently, I see no reason why the Lions wouldn't attempt to bring the accomplished pass-rusher to the Motor City.