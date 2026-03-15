Lions Free Agents Who Could Still Re-Sign With Detroit

Even after the initial wave of free agency, the Detroit Lions still have a handful of familiar faces on the market who could realistically return to the roster prior to the start of the 2026 season.

General manager Brad Holmes has shown in previous offseasons that he values continuity, particularly when it comes to depth pieces who already understand the team’s culture and offensive and defensive schemes.

Here are three free agents who still make sense for Holmes & Co. to bring back to the Motor City.

DT DJ Reader

Entering the offseason, Reader looked like he was on his way out of Motown.

However, now that fellow interior defensive lineman Roy Lopez has departed Detroit, the Lions should make a push to retain Reader, as long as he’s content with being a reserve defensive tackle at this juncture in his career.

In 2025, Reader started every game, and produced a solid Pro Football Focus overall grade of 68.5, the 33rd-best mark among 134 qualified interior defensive linemen.

The Lions need depth along the interior of the defensive line, and Reader can still provide just that.

With how the offseason has played out, I believe Detroit should make a concerted effort to re-sign the veteran defensive tackle.

DB Avonte Maddox

Versatility is a prized trait in the Lions’ secondary, and Maddox displayed plenty of it during the 2025 campaign.

Maddox, a Detroit (Mich.) King High School product, recorded 32 total tackles, including a tackle for loss, four passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble in 14 games with Detroit last season.

There is legitimate concern regarding the health of starting safeties Brian Branch (Achilles) and Kerby Joseph (knee) entering the 2026 season. Thus, having a veteran defensive back who can shuffle between nickel corner and safety, like Maddox, would provide defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard with some valuable insurance.

With the ability to play at multiple spots in the secondary as he did in 2025, there is value in inking him to another contract in 2026, even after already having brought back fellow reserve defensive back Rock Ya-Sin.

Safety Daniel Thomas

Thomas may not be a household name, but he quietly carved out a role as an important contributor after signing with Detroit last September.

Before arriving in Detroit, Thomas spent five seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, primarily making his mark on special teams. That same ability carried over in his stint with the Lions.

Thomas suited up for 12 games (made two starts) in 2025 and amassed 23 total tackles, including a tackle for loss, and a pass defensed.

Most importantly, he could serve as a valuable safety valve for both Branch and Joseph in 2026. In that sense, Thomas would be worth bringing back on a low-risk, one-year deal.