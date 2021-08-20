How Jared Goff Compares to Drew Brees

Following a rough offensive performance out on the practice field on Thursday, new Detroit Lions quarterback's coach Mark Brunell responded to several questions about new signal-caller Jared Goff.

"I’ve been impressed with Jared from Day 1. This is very important to him. Let’s start with the person. He’s a hard worker, he has a great attitude. He’s a very good leader. As far as his on the field, you guys have seen it, he can throw that ball," Brunell told reporters after practice.

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately, Thursday was not the best showing for Goff and the offense, as the 26-year-old quarterback threw two interceptions and nearly tossed two more.

For Brunell, he understands how crucial it is to make good decisions, a trait he feels Goff excels at.

"He makes good decisions with it and he’s really grown into this offense to the point where he’s doing a good job with it," he said. "And as a quarterback coach it’s important to stress how critical it is to take care of the ball, to make good decisions. If you don’t, you find yourself in trouble. But he’s been very smart with the ball and so it’s been fun coaching him. He’s great to coach because he’s coachable. When he does make a mistake, he responds well, he learns from it and that’s all you can ask for in your quarterback room."

When Brunell was asked who Goff reminds him of, the ex-NFL quarterback indicated it was too soon for comparisons, but was willing to compare Goff to former Chargers and Saints quarterback Drew Brees, in terms of his "passion for the game, the work ethic, the leadership."

