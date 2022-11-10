How Lions Can Add $38 Million in Salary Cap Space in 2023

The Detroit Lions should move on from these three players and significantly boost their cap space in 2023.

The Detroit Lions have not been severely hindered this season by their salary cap situation.

With the second half of the 2022 season approaching, the team has approximately $3.5 million in cap space to utilize if needed.

With expiring contracts coming off of the books and the team's dead cap situation getting alleviated, the impact of contracts the team has been paying for on players that are no longer on the roster is significantly less moving forward.

General manager Brad Holmes and the front office will have the opportunity to target key free agents on defense without having to worry too much about devastating their cap situation.

Another avenue the team has of adding nearly $38 million in cap space in 2023 is moving on from three veterans.

If Holmes and Co. decide to move on from Jared Goff, Romeo Okwara and Michael Brockers after this season, the amount of cap space gained should make it a worthwhile discussion to make these tough decisions.

Moving on from Goff would add approximately $20 million in cap space for the front office to work with.

While Goff is not the sole reason the team is struggling, there is really no indication he is capable of being part of the solution, as no NFL team can surround a player with All-Pro's at every position on offense.

Moving on from Okwara would net the Lions $7.5 million in cap space.

Okwara, even after signing a massive contract extension in 2021, does not appear to be in the long-term plans of the organization.

“You guys know Romes," Dan Campbell said, when All Lions asked last month if Okwara was trending towards playing in 2022. "I mean, he puts in the work now. But it’s coming. It’s just when he’s ready, he’ll be out there.”

Brockers has been arguably the most disappointing acquisition Holmes has been a part of since joining the organization.

After being benched due to ineffectiveness, it is quite apparent the 31-year-old may have played his last down with Detroit.

There is zero indication the organization wants to have his $14 million cap hit for next season remain on the books.

Moving on could save team $10 million in cap space.

While difficult decisions are forced to be made by every general manager in the NFL, these appear to be among the easiest options the Lions could choose to add monies to aid in the teardown and rebuilding process.