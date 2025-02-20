How Much Salary Cap Space Do Lions Now Have With Updated Estimates?
The 32 NFL teams are expected to have at least $22 million more in salary cap space to build their rosters for the upcoming 2025 NFL season.
Teams that are potentially facing cap issues, like the Saints, Browns and Bills, have a little more money available to alleviate their challenges managing the cap.
For the Detroit Lions, the front office has managed the cap exceptionally well. General manager Brad Holmes has been able to reward players deserving of long-term, lucrative contract extensions.
Despite young players earning their second contract, Detroit still had money available and were well under the cap, as players needed to be acquired during the regular season.
According to NFL.com, "The cavernous cap escalation continues as the business of football booms. The estimation means the salary cap will have increased by at least $100 million since 2018 when it was $177 million, and more than $53 million in the last two years."
Back in December, NFL teams were estimating and planning their upcoming decisions with the idea that the salary cap would be between $265 million and $275 million next season.
Every NFL club now has even more to work with, as the 2025 cap will fall between $277.5 million to $281.5 million per organization. The official number is expected to be announced next week.
It is estimated Detroit will have $51,854,933 to allocate towards free agency and the upcoming draft. Holmes has elected to keep money set aside for roster decisions and signings that need to be made over the course of a long 17-game regular season.
Currently, the Lions' three biggest cap hits belong to quarterback Jared Goff ($32,600,000), offensive tackle Taylor Decker ($23,098,000) and center Frank Ragnow ($14,050,000).
The Patriots, Raiders, Commanders and Cardinals currently have the most 2025 cap space, with New England leading the way with nearly $130 million in available space.
Here is a look at the estimated cap space available for the Detroit Lions, via OverTheCap.com, using $279.5 million (midway estimate) as the league's 2025 salary cap.
Top 10 teams salary cap space
- New England Patriots — $128,331,728
- Las Vegas Raiders — $99,526,914
- Washington Commanders — $82,210,668
- Arizona Cardinals — $76,475,762
- Los Angeles Chargers — $70,409,714
- Chicago Bears — $69,008,403
- Minnesota Vikings — $63,332,543
- Pittsburgh Steelers — $60,263,766
- Cincinnati Bengals — $53,139,740
- Detroit Lions — $51,854,933
Lions top 10 cap hits
- QB Jared Goff — $32,600,000
- OT Taylor Decker — $23,098,000
- C Frank Ragnow — $14,050,000
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown — $13,910,000
- DT DJ Reader — $12,933,000
- DE Aidan Hutchinson — $11,365,351
- OT Penei Sewell — $9,540,000
- RB David Montgomery — $8,280,833
- OG Graham Glasgow — $7,437,500
- LB Alex Anzalone — $7,258,824