How Reporting Dates Give Detroit Lions Advantage Over Rest of NFL
The Detroit Lions made the decision to allow the coaching staff and the roster to enjoy their full amount of time off, following the conclusion of organized team activities.
Head coach Dan Campbell did not run a mandatory minicamp this year, which allowed for the typical amount of time off after rookie minicamp, offseason workouts and team practices.
After the dates supporters could attend training camp were released, the National Football League has now released officially when each team will have their rookies and veterans report for training camp.
First-year players on the Lions' roster will report on July 16, while the veterans will report on July 19.
For Campbell, the team will have their players in the building before every NFL team, except the Los Angeles Chargers, who are the Lions opponent at the Hall of Fame game on July 31.
"We’re going to cut this three days short so that you come in three days early," said Campbell. "That’s how we’re handling it. We really didn’t lose any time. It just means that we’ve got to be on it in training camp, and we’ve got to get a lot of guys ready to play quickly in the Hall of Fame Game and make sure their bodies are ready to go for an early game because there’s going to be a lot of young guys who are going to play a number of reps in that game. And we’ll get them right, we’ll get them ready.”
Campbell noted that he made the decision to hire the coaches he added to the staff based on their ability to adapt to having a shortened offseason.
"It’s challenging, but yeah, that’s what this time of year is. And I can already tell you after two days, going into day three, it’s already tightened up in a matter of days, which is awesome," Campbell said. "I mean, guys getting on the same page, and the coaching, and that’s what you love. That’s why I hired the coaches that I did, because I knew they would adapt quickly and be able to work together.”