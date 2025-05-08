How to Follow Lions 2025 Draft Picks on Social Media
The Detroit Lions' seven-player draft class is set to begin rookie minicamp Friday.
During the three-day period, the rookies will get their first taste of life in the NFL while getting up to speed with the team's scheme and culture. They will be joined by the Lions' group of undrafted free agents as well as tryout players looking to make the 90-man roster ahead of organized team activities and training camp.
With the growing popularity of social media, some members of this group could elect to document their journey through their first NFL offseason on various platforms.
Last season, cornerback Terrion Arnold released a series of videos on social media recapping his time participating in the Lions' offseason program and training camp. Arnold provided behind-the-scenes looks and humorous explanations of his day-to-day efforts during the Lions' various practices in the offseason.
There will be a unique dynamic on display at rookie minicamp, as the Lions drafted three members of last year's Georgia team in Tate Ratledge, Dan Jackson and Dominic Lovett.
The trio will look to help their camaraderie translate to the NFL level as they hope to make a strong impression on their new coaches.
“I feel like that camaraderie and that connection that we’ve carried to Georgia, we can carry that to Detroit and just make the locker room better, even though Detroit’s already on the (up)," Lovett said. "I feel like we can come in, help those guys, make an impact and just help those guys win.”
Here is how to follow each of the Lions' seven draft picks on X (formerly twitter) and Instagram.
DL Tyleik Williams
X: @Tyleikk
Instagram: @Tyleikk
OL Tate Ratledge
X: @tateratledge22
Instagram: @rat1edge
WR Isaac TeSlaa
X: @TeslaaIsaac
Instagram: @isaac.teslaa
OL Miles Frazier
X: @milesfrazier15
Instagram: @big.zeek_
DE Ahmed Hassanein
X: @A_Hassanein91
Instagram: @ahmedhassanein91
S Dan Jackson
X: @danjackson_10
Instagram: @danjackson_4
WR Dominic Lovett
X: @DominicLovett2
Instagram: @iamld.7