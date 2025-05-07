Three Lions 2021 Draft Picks Are Highest-Graded at Position
The Detroit Lions' 2021 draft class has been widely regarded as one of the team's best in recent memory.
In the first draft of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era, the Lions drafted several foundational pieces that have played a big part in the team's climb to become a contender. Three of the players in that class have emerged as some of the best in the entire league at their positions.
Two of the players, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and offensive tackle Penei Sewell, have earned back-to-back First Team All-Pro honors. Both of those players, along with defensive tackle Alim McNeill, are the highest-graded at their respective positions from that draft class via Pro Football Focus.
All three players have earned hefty new contract extensions to remain with the organization for the long-term future as a result of their production.
St. Brown has caught 430 passes in his first four NFL seasons, totaling 4,851 yards and 33 touchdowns in that span. After setting the Lions' record for receiving yards by a rookie in his first year, he has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last three campaigns.
In that time frame, St. Brown has been graded higher than other elite receivers to come out of that class. It's been no easy task, as the group includes Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase, Miami's Jaylen Waddle and Philadelphia's Devonta Smith.
"He is a safety blanket in the slot for Jared Goff, dropping just 13 passes in four seasons, and only Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson have more first-down receptions than St. Brown since 2021," wrote PFF's Thomas Valentine. "Despite being a fourth-round pick, St. Brown has earned his place as one of the best receivers in the league."
Sewell has emerged as one of the league's best right tackles. In addition to being a two-time All-Pro, he has been the highest-graded member of the 2021 class and the third-highest graded tackle in the entire NFL since entering the league.
"Over the past two seasons, Sewell has deservedly garnered back-to-back first-team All-Pro selections," Valentine wrote. "His presence along the Lions’ offensive line has helped turn the unit into a collective force multiplier, and he’s not even 25 years old yet."
Rounding out the group is McNeill, who has been particularly effective over the last two seasons. He underwent significant changes to his diet and workout regimen following the 2022 season, and as a result has emerged as one of the most effective every-down defensive linemen.
McNeill did suffer an unfortunate torn ACL late in the 2024 season, and as a result his availability for the start of the 2025 campaign is uncertain.
"McNeill is the third Lion to feature on this list, and his presence serves as a reminder of how the team's 2021 draft class has helped transform the franchise," Valentine wrote. "Detroit is built to win in the trenches, and McNeill has been a force at defensive tackle, earning an 80.7 PFF overall grade in his first four seasons in the NFL."