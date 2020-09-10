SI.com
How to Watch Bears vs. Lions NFL Week 1

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears kick off regular-season play with a Sunday Week 1 matchup in Detroit, Michigan -- the seventh Week 1 meeting the clubs have had since the 1970 NFL merger. 

This marks Detroit’s most common Week 1 opponent over that span. Despite the clubs owning the NFL’s longest-active streak by playing each other at least once a season since 1930, the three most recent times Detroit hosted Chicago in a Week 1 game came in 1982, 1966 and 1954.

The Lions and Bears most recently met in a Week 1 game on Sept. 12, 2010 at Soldier Field. The only players from either side that remain with their respective team from that game are Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and long snapper Don Muhlbach. 

Series by the numbers 

Regular Season Record vs. Chi..........74-100-5 

Home Record vs. Chi...........................46-42-1 

Record at Ford Field ............................10-7-0 

Road Record vs. Chi.............................28-59-4

Record at Soldier Field.........................17-31-0 

Last Game (Regular Season):..............Det 20 at Chi 24 (11/28/19) 

Who: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Event: Week 1 of the NFL regular season

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. Sunday

Where: Ford Field in Detroit

Live Updates: si.com/nfl/lions (check for the link to the live updates available Sunday morning)

TV: WJBK (FOX-2 Detroit)

Radio: WJR 760 AM

Live Stream: Free trial at fubo.tv 

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Bears: +3, +128
Lions: -3, -155
Total: 44

