What They're Saying: Lions' 2023 New Year's Resolutions

The Detroit Lions are looking to be more mindful and to disconnect from technology a little more in 2023.

On Friday afternoon, All Lions asked eight Detroit Lions to share if they had decided to make a New Year's resolution for 2023, both personally and professionally.

LB Malcolm Rodriguez

His personal resolution is… to sleep more. The rookie said he, like many, spends late hours playing Call of Duty and other video games. On the football field, he hopes to remain healthy in the new year.

LT Taylor Decker

His football resolution is… to be a consistent winner. The veteran tackle admitted that he isn’t one to make personal resolutions, but would like the Lions to maintain their recent winning ways in 2023.

“I think with how, recently, we’ve been able to get on a little win streak, I would just like to see that continue,” Decker explained. “I would say, as a team, it would be nice to see that continue. It would be nice to be consistent about that. It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to do that, so I would love that. I would be all about that.”

RB Jamaal Williams

Williams' personal resolution is… to be a better person every year. On the football field, the running back anticipates reaching 1,000 rushing yards in 2022, and would like to reach the milestone faster in 2023.

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

FB Jason Cabinda

His personal resolution is… to disconnect from social media. He said he feels proud of the close group of people around him, and wants to spend his time connecting with them rather than being on social media. In football, he wants to work his way into an All-Pro selection at his position.

EDGE James Houston

Houston's personal resolution is… to be punctual. The rookie admitted that he struggles to be early for events and would like to improve in that aspect.

On the field, he has been chastised by multiple teammates, such as Saivion Smith, for the lack of creativity in his celebrations after making a big play. Heading into his second year, Houston is working on adding swagger to his celebrations.

© Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

LB Alex Anzalone

His personal resolution is… to spend more time off his phone. The veteran linebacker said he didn’t have any football-related resolutions.

S DeShon Elliott

His personal resolution is… to stop making resolutions. Rather than change who he is, Elliott feels proud of the person he’s become, and would like to grow instead of making changes. He would also like to make the playoffs.

“I decided this year that I’m not making New Year’s resolutions, because I don’t want to be a different person in 2023,” Elliott said. “I want to be the same person and elevate myself, so I wouldn’t say I have any New Year’s resolutions. I would like, in 2023, to be in the playoffs. That’s definitely my New Year’s resolution, if I have one.”

CB Jeff Okudah

Okudah's personal resolution is… to be more present. The third-year defensive back wants to be in the moment more, plus work on his mindfulness. He believes that this mindset could be carried over to the football field, allowing him to have a short memory in the secondary and move on from mistakes quicker.