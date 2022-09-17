Skip to main content

How to Watch Lions vs. Commanders: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

Here is how you can watch the Detroit Lions' take on the Washington Commanders' in Week 2.

The Detroit Lions are entering Week 2 with a roster that is starting to break down due to nagging injuries, especially along the offensive line. 

"I made a comment yesterday, I’m like, ‘Man, we’ve had more injuries when we take the pads off, than we have with the pads on.’ It’s unbelievable," Dan Campbell told reporters. "I mean, the fingers and the -- I mean that was (Taylor) Decker’s last year too -- was we weren’t in pads. But hey listen, it’s a part of football and look everybody gets the bug at different times and we’ve got a little bit of that -- the injury bug right now. And I think the good news is we got it early." 

Despite the injuries to the offensive line, Hank Fraley has done a quality job of preparing the reserves to step in and perform at a high level. 

"Let’s get it knocked out, get it out of the way. We’ve got to find a way to win with what we have, and that’s what we’ve preached from day one," Campbell said. "It’s next man up and you’ve got a job to do, and you’ve got a great opportunity. Some guy’s got a great opportunity. I mean, if you play well enough you may not ever look back. You may -- that may be your job forever. So, that’s how we have to approach it and nobody cares, we’ve got to win. So, we’ll put our best foot forward.”

Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders

Date: Sunday, September 18th, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
Location: Ford Field
TV: Fox
TV announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of radio affiliates
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Online streaming: Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

