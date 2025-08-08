How to Watch Lions' Primetime Matchup Against Falcons
The Detroit Lions continue their preseason slate of games with a trip to Georgia.
On Friday, the Lions will take on the Atlanta Falcons in their second of four preseason games. They're looking to bounce back from a 34-7 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the Hall of Fame Game on July 31.
The Lions will start Hendon Hooker at quarterback in Friday's game. It's the first opportunity for the 2023 third-round pick to start a game this preseason, as veteran Kyle Allen started last week against the Chargers.
If the Lions stick to the same rotation as last week, it is presumed that Hooker will play the first half while Allen will take over for the final two quarters.
Fifth-year coach Dan Campbell has traditionally not played starters in preseason games, and that is expected to be the case for most players at the top of the depth chart in Friday's game. As a result, the game will be another depth showcase and opportunity for players to prove they belong on the final 53-man roster.
As the Lions have continued to improve, their roster has become deeper and as a result there are less opportunities at the back-end for players to make the cut. This is a good problem for Campbell and the coaching staff, as they have plenty of reliable depth options.
"Yeah, I would answer it like this, I thank the Lord that we’ve got players that love ball and they work their tail off and give us everything they’ve got, and most of them have the ability to make some plays for us," Campbell said. "That’s what I love, so these dudes lay it on the line and they play for one another and I’m fired up that we got them.”
Campbell also noted that each of the team's top two draft picks in the 2025 draft, defensive tackle Tyleik Williams and offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, could make their NFL debuts in Friday's game. He was unsure as of Wednesday, but had previously noted that both players could see some snaps against the Falcons.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris stated that the team's top two quarterbacks, Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins, will not play in Friday's game. As a result, the Lions' defense will face off against Easton Stick and Emory Jones.
Friday will be the Lions' only true road game of the preseason, as they finish the exhibition slate with home games against Miami and Houston.
Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons
What: Preseason Week 1
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
TV/radio: FOX 2 (local), Lions TV Network (affiliates), NFL+ (streaming), 97.1 The Ticket (radio)
National: The game will be televised on tape delay on NFL Network at 2 a.m. Saturday.