12 Lions Players to Watch Against Falcons
The Detroit Lions will continue their preseason slate Friday night against the Atlanta Falcons, providing Dan Campbell and his coaching staff with another valuable opportunity to assess roster hopefuls.
While select starters may see reps (i.e. rookies Tyleik Williams and Tate Ratledge), Friday’s exhibition contest will be much more reserve player-based, with a strong focus on individuals fighting for roster spots and/or expanded roles.
Without further ado, here are the Lions players to keep a close eye on against the Falcons.
QB Hendon Hooker
The 2023 third-round pick continues to generate buzz as he works toward being Jared Goff’s primary backup. Hooker has shown improved command of the offense in camp, but game reps remain the true test. He’ll get the starting nod against the Falcons, and will need to look better than he did a week ago in the Hall of Fame game against the Chargers.
The third-year pro replaced Kyle Allen under center in the second half last week, and completed just three-of-six passes for 18 yards and was responsible for a late-game interception. Additionally, the Tennessee product led John Morton’s offense to only three first downs in four series, and he was sacked twice.
Hooker will need to put together a better all-around effort Friday night.
RB Jacob Saylors
Saylors, formerly of the UFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks, is battling for a depth role in the running backs room, and has made the most of his limited reps in practice. With Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery firmly entrenched as the team’s top two backs, Saylors needs a strong showing on the ground and in pass protection to earn a spot on the Lions’ 53-man roster. His performance on special teams Friday night – and the rest of the preseason – could go a long way toward him securing a role in Detroit.
WRs Isaac TeSlaa and Jackson Meeks
The Lions loved TeSlaa enough to take him in the third round this past April. And based on his strong start to camp, he should be a shoe-in to earn a spot on the team’s 53-man roster to open the season. With his reliable hands and 6-foot-4 frame, TeSlaa has been a preseason darling in every way possible, and has especially excelled in contested-catch drills.
Meanwhile, Meeks, an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse, offers more speed and separation ability. Friday night’s game will provide both receivers with an opportunity to showcase chemistry with Hooker and make plays against live coverage.
TE/FB Zach Horton
The Lions’ tight end depth behind Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright is still unsettled. Horton, an undrafted rookie, can improve his standing by blocking effectively in the run game and finding soft spots in the Falcons’ zone coverages. Thus far in camp, Detroit has been creative with its usage of Horton, lining him up as a fullback in I-formation and putting him in motion pre-snap to get a running start to block in space, among a variety of things. A solid showing for the first-year pro could put him in the conversation for a reserve spot on Detroit’s 53-man roster.
OL Giovanni Manu and Justin Herron
With injuries and roster battles ongoing along the offensive line, Manu and Herron need to prove they can be trusted in live reps. Manu, the Lions’ fourth-round pick a year ago, offers raw power but needs to refine his footwork. Meanwhile, Herron, a sixth-year pro, is looking to lock down a swing tackle role after being signed by the organization a week ago. The pass protection against Atlanta’s EDGE rush should be a major evaluation point.
EDGEs Ahmed Hassanein and Nate Lynn
The Lions’ defensive end rotation is far from settled behind Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport. Hassanein is equipped with a high-end motor, and showed it off and then some against Jim Harbaugh’s squad last week. He finished his preseason debut with a stat line of one pressure, three run stops and a team-best Pro Football Focus overall grade of 85.7. Meanwhile, Lynn possesses a solid degree of upside as a pass-rusher. He produced a team-high three pressures vs. the Chargers. It’ll be interesting to see how Hassanein and Lynn fare Friday against Atlanta's reserve quarterbacks, Easton Stick and Emory Jones.
DL Keith Cooper Jr.
Cooper offers inside-out versatility, something the Lions value in their defensive front. The undrafted free agent has taken on a variety of roles this summer, including three-technique, 4i and some edge. His ability to win with leverage against the run and generate inside push on passing downs will be key to cracking Detroit’s 53-man roster.
OL Colby Sorsdal
The Lions have used Sorsdal just about everywhere along the offensive line so far in camp. He’s lined up at center, guard and tackle, and put together a solid performance in relief of Kayode Awosika at guard last week against the Chargers. This versatility could earn the 2023 fifth-round pick a spot on the Lions’ season-opening roster.
S Ian Kennelly
Kennelly, an undrafted free agent out of Grand Valley State, had a strong showing last week vs. the Chargers.
The hard-hitting defensive back earned a spot on Detroit’s training camp roster by wowing coaches on the team’s local pro day, and now finds himself in a battle for the organization’s fourth and final safety position along with Morice Norris, Loren Strickland and Erick Hallett..
On Friday, there’s a chance Kennelly starts at safety, and he will definitely garner some reps on special teams. He has a chance to further prove his worth with a solid outing vs. the Falcons.