Two Free-Agency Signings Detroit Lions Can Still Make Under Cap

The Detroit Lions have already made several moves this offseason, but there remains a handful of veteran free agents who could make sense financially and schematically for Brad Holmes’ roster.

Moving forward, Detroit is likely to target players who can plug holes without requiring long-term commitments.

Two names that fit that mold are EDGE Cameron Jordan and offensive tackle Jack Conklin.

EDGE Cameron Jordan

Even as his NFL career winds down, Jordan, who will turn 37 in July, remains productive. He compiled 10.5 sacks in 2025 — his highest total since 2021 — along with 47 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

That type of production has long been sought after opposite fellow Pro Bowl EDGE Aidan Hutchinson.

Hutchinson has developed into one of the league’s most prolific pass-rushers. Yet, the Lions have continued to be unable to find a capable running mate for the Michigan product.

Jordan could immediately provide that difference-making presence and force offenses to account for pressure from both EDGE positions.

Additionally, there is familiarity between Jordan and Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who spent several seasons on Sean Payton’s staff in New Orleans during Jordan’s very best years as a pro.

He’s also unlikely to command a sizable contract.

Per Spotrac, he’s expected to net a one-year deal worth roughly $6.8 million. That type of contract would hardly break the bank for Holmes and Detroit’s front office.

Jordan would be a welcomed veteran voice in the Lions' locker room. And most importantly, he would significantly aid the team’s underwhelming pass-rushing department.

Subsequently, he’d be a worthwhile investment and a solid addition to defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s unit.

OT Jack Conklin

With Taylor Decker now gone, Conklin has become even more of a viable target for Detroit's front office.

Conklin brings 10 years of NFL experience, plus familiarity with Detroit’s new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. Petzing, most recently employed by the Arizona Cardinals, coached him in Cleveland during some of Conklin’s most productive seasons.

Injuries are the primary concern with Conklin, however. The longtime offensive lineman has appeared in just 21 games over the past three seasons, which has hampered his productivity.

His 2025 season reflected some of that inconsistent production, as he posted a 57.4 overall Pro Football Focus grade, ranking 72nd among qualified tackles.

His previous body of work, however, suggests he could rebound with Detroit. And when healthy, Conklin remains a capable tackle who can help stabilize the offensive line.

For the Lions, the key would be structuring a short-term, low-risk deal. Consequently, if I were Holmes & Co., I’d sign Conklin to a one-year contract worth $7-$7.5 million.