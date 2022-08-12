How to Watch Lions vs. Falcons: Time, Channel, Streaming Options
The Detroit Lions will open the preseason at home for the third consecutive season.
After a couple weeks of training camp, the Lions' roster is now set to face the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. EDT.
After a season plagued by injuries, Detroit's coaching staff and front office are hoping the players on the roster leave the field at the conclusion of the game without suffering any major injuries.
"Every player is that way because I think there’s a number of players that man, they are very good practice players and then, when the lights come on their technique is -- it doesn’t even show up. It’s gone," Dan Campbell said, when asked about evaluating the injured players returning to action. "It’s like they never learned it before, or they’re making mental errors, or they freeze up in the moment.
"So, I think Jeff (Okudah), with everybody that’s what we’re looking for. And let me say this, I would say this about the vets that play, some of these guys -- particularly the older vets, you don’t have to see it every day, but you’ve got to see it. And that was a (former NFL coach) Bill Parcells deal. You don’t have to see it every day, but you’ve got to see it. And so, when we’re going into these games, it won’t be long, but we’ve got to know you still got it.”
Here are all the ways to follow Detroit's preseason opener.
Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons
Date: Friday, August 12, 2021
Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
Location: Ford Field
TV: Fox, NFL Network
TV announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Devin Gardner, Dannie Rogers
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of radio affiliates
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Online streaming: Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial