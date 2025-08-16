How to Watch Lions Preseason Game Against Dolphins
The Detroit Lions are set to open the doors at Ford Field for the first time during the 2025 preseason, when the Miami Dolphins visit for a Week 2 NFL preseason contest.
For Detroit, it will be there third preseason test, as they previously faced the Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons.
The teams had a pair of intense and feisty practices at the Lions' Allen Park Performance Center.
"Energy was definitely high. The guy that came at me was talking quite a bit. Obviously, he was being really physical. I'm never one to initiate a fight. I wouldn't even consider it a fight. He just kind of got up on me, and I retaliated a little bit," rookie wideout Isaac TeSlaa said, via the Detroit News. "That's kind of what you expect from these joint practices. Things like that are going to happen. Obviously, I don't consider myself a fighter. But when it comes, I'm going to stand up for myself."
Amon-Ra St. Brown was pleased with the performance of the offense on both days. The fifth-year wideout was dominant and simply unstoppable during both practices.
“We’ve got new coaches, new staff, it’s gonna take some time to jell and get things figured out, but I think every day we’re getting better. We’re figuring stuff out. I think the coaches are doing a great job of adjusting, we’re doing a great job of listening to what they’re coaching us to do," St. Brown explained. "And we’re all just, I feel like, coming together and just trying to make things right. I think that’s what we’re doing.”
With a new offensive coordinator, many NFL pundits were wondering if John Morton would be able to sustain the level of success that was established by new Bears head coach Ben Johnson.
“Our offense, you guys know that. I expect the same things our offense did last year, same thing to happen this year,” Barnes said. “How explosive they are and the explosive plays they get, and they’ll continue to do that. We got a new offensive coordinator, it’s normal for things to navigate towards picking up. The sky’s the limit for them, I’m not worried about that at all.”
Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions
What: Preseason Week 2
When: Saturday, August 16th (1 p.m.)
Where: Ford Field
TV/radio: FOX 2 (local), Lions TV Network (affiliates), NFL+ (streaming), 97.1 The Ticket (radio)