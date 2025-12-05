Studs and Duds: Lions' Offense Cruises, Defense Finds Takeaways

On Thursday, the Detroit Lions were back in action, taking on a familiar foe in recent years, the Dallas Cowboys.

This game was a must-win for both squads, as the Lions (7-5) and Dallas (6-5-1) were both on the outside looking in on their playoff pushes. With Detroit down a few guys, nerves and tension were high entering the game. However, the tensions were calmed by a 20-9 halftime lead, which turned into a 44-30 win.

Who shined for the Lions, and who faltered?

STUD: LB Jack Campbell

In a must-win game, Campbell came out swinging. The former Lions’ first round pick recorded a third down sack that was nearly a safety, which led to a short field and touchdown drive for Detroit.

He was not done, either, punching the ball out from Jake Ferguson and giving the Lions yet another short field, where they got a field goal. By halftime, Campbell was leading the team with seven tackles. That was enough to make him the second Lion in franchise history to record 110 tackles and five sacks in the same season. Overall, he ended the game with a team-leading 12 tackles.

This distinction comes with four games still to play in the 2025 regular season.

DUD: CB DJ Reed

Reed was not up to his usual standard on Thursday night, with CeeDee Lamb exposing the veteran defensive back for multiple big gains. Worse yet, on top of big gains being given up, Reed also got flagged twice on the contest, although neither show up on the stat sheet.

Reed was whistled for a pass interference twice, but an offsetting penalty and a Lamb catch negated the play. When Lamb exited the game with a concussion in the third quarter, Reed looked better. The defensive back forced a pass break up against George Pickens.

In the end, Reed did get the last laugh, recording a game-ending interception by ripping the ball away from a receiver.

STUD: WR Jameson Williams

With Amon-Ra St. Brown receiving only mental reps during the week, Williams was a player that needed a big game against Dallas. The Alabama product provided that great game Detroit needed.

The Cowboys were wary of Williams’ speed, and were willing to surrender curls and cutbacks against the receiver. He took full advantage, and was a go-to on scoring drives, with 70 yards from scrimmage by the start of the final quarter.

Williams went over 100 yards from scrimmage with a quick drag route that burst free for over 20 yards.

DUD: IOL Trystan Colon

Colon got the start on Thursday with Kayode Awosika downgraded to out, and it was not a start to remember. In his first seven snaps of the game, he allowed a disheartening four hurries on Jared Goff.

Safe to say, that is not a good stat line. Additionally, a lack of push by Colon, in particular, on a stretch play led to a backend hold by Dan Skipper when the play got bottled up. Colon surrendered snaps to Miles Frazier after the lack of a confident start.

That said, Colon saved his best play for last. He was the pulling guard for Gibbs’ third touchdown of the night, and buried the last defender to enable the back to trot into the endzone untouched.

STUD: RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Another week, another Gibbs masterclass. Gibbs is the most dynamic and versatile offensive weapon in the NFL, and he gashed the Cowboys repeatedly. In the first drive alone, he added two huge plays to sustain a drive and help Detroit grab an early 3-0 lead.

While Gibbs was bottled up in the run game, he was able to punch the ball in three times on the ground still. Additionally, he recorded 77 receiving yards, his third game with over 75 receiving yards on the season. There are not many players that are producing at the same level Gibbs is. 120 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns is absolute insanity.

His third touchdown also tied the back with Barry Sanders for most touchdowns in league history before turning 24.

DUD: IOL Miles Frazier

Frazier, after starting the year injured, finally got his first taste of NFL action on Thursday. His NFL debut was solid, but there were some drawbacks that categorize his play into the “dud” category.

Frazier struggled with Jared Goff’s cadence, having a false start penalty. Worse yet, that was not the only flag for the rookie in his first game.

STUD: LB Derrick Barnes

Barnes is the third linebacker in the dynamic trio with Alex Anzalone and Jack Campbell. Today, he joined Campbell in making a game-shifting turnover. Dallas was looking for momentum after halftime, but their opening play saw a pass bounce, and the Purdue product was in perfect position to capitalize on.

Barnes came down with the ball and returned it to Dallas’s 14-yard line, and two plays later, the Lions were in the end zone.

DUD: IOL Tate Ratledge

Fellow rookie Tate Ratledge struggled alongside Frazier. Ratledge and Frazier, alongside Graham Glasgow and Colon, drew the tough assignment of star defensive tackle duo Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams.

This led to Gibbs being stuffed in the run game with nearly every touch. The reason Ratledge joins the other offensive guards on this list is he joined Frazier with two penalties on the game.

STUD: EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad

While all eyes looked towards Aidan Hutchinson in a revenge game against the Dallas Cowboys, it was Muhammad that starred for Motown. Muhammad recorded a trio of sacks, including a fourth quarter sack as the Cowboys tried to fight back into the game while down 14 points.

That situation was the same for his final sack, running around the right tackle and pummeling Dak Prescott. One play later, the game was over with a DJ Reed interception.

Muhammad added in a fourth quarterback hit for good measure. The extra attention on Aidan Hutchinson popped Muhammad free, and the longer tenured player took advantage.

STUD: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown was a player that was expected to be limited on Thursday, but that did not stop the receiver. In a gritty performance, the receiver was targeted on the opening play of the game, and ended with 92 receiving yards on a sprained ankle and zero practice time during the week.

Detroit is a town built on grit, and St. Brown truly embodied what Dan Campbell wants out of his team.

Coach Campbell on Amon-Ra St. Brown overcoming injury to get on the field pic.twitter.com/UBgUH4mWXL — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 5, 2025

STUD: Returner Tom Kennedy

Kennedy stepped up for a second game in a row. He added another 20-plus yard punt return, and then set up Detroit with good field position multiple times.

Kennedy had a monstrous 42-yard return on his final kickoff return of the game, giving Detroit the ball only 51 yards from the end zone. That led to the Lions putting up one last touchdown to give them a 14-point advantage that the Cowboys could not draw any closer.

