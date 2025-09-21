All Lions

How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens

Here is how you can watch the Detroit Lions in primetime on Monday Night Football.

Former Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) runs through Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) tackle attempt
Former Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) runs through Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) tackle attempt / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions are looking forward to their Monday Night Football matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Detroit was on the wrong end of the scoreboard back in 2023, when the AFC North powerhouse dominated a one-sided game and eventually won, 38-6.

With several new players added, a revamped coaching staff under head coach Dan Campbell and members of the Lions' roster who participated two years ago maturing and growing, Detroit is looking forward to a litmus test against a perennial Super Bowl contender.

Earlier this week, Detroit's fifth-year head coach was asked if this week's game was a 'revenge game.'

"I think it’s what I started with, man, I want to go in this place and know that we can continue to get better against a really good team, at their place, knowing what kind of team they are and what their identity is," said Campbell. "Because I know our identity. That’s going to -- let’s give ourselves a chance at the end of the day to win this one. That’s the whole point, man. And it’s going to take all three units being on top.”

Whatever the outcome, Detroit's roster and coaching staff have learned how to weather setbacks and how to handle success.

Campbell explained how he has developed his level of patience over the years. When the Lions have been on the wrong end of the scoreboard in the past, the team has been able to rebound quickly.

“Well, I mean that’s something (General Manager) Brad (Holmes) and I both believe in, and it was one of the things we agreed on when we basically met," said Campbell. "We shared the vision that we both had and we both totally agreed on how you build it, how you sustain it . That was big for us, was finding the right guys. But also, you want to feel like you have a chance to compete every year and you don’t want to have a year where you went all out and then you’ve got to tear everything down and you lose everything you built up.

"You just need to know you’ve got the dudes to compete every year and you’ve got a shot. So, I’m not saying it’s easy but it’s - when you’ve made up your mind that’s how you’re going to go about it, it makes it a lot easier is what I would say.”

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date: Monday, September 22nd, 2025
Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
Location: M&T Bank Stadium
TV: ESPN/ESPN2/ABC, NFL+
TV announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Laura Rutledge, Lisa Salters
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of radio affiliates
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Published
