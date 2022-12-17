Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Panthers

The Detroit Lions will face the Carolina Panthers next week on Christmas Eve.

All season, Detroit's fans have traveled well, buying up tickets, even on when the team travels far distances on the road.

With Detroit's offense playing at a high level, they are constantly seeking to balance being aggressive versus taking what the defense gives them.

Each week, a new gameplan is put into place, depending on the strengths or weakness of the opponent.

"I mean, we have plays and we have concepts that we feel like are our backbone. Regardless of the opponent, we want to make sure we have them up, we make them work, they’re good and efficient for us, and when push comes to shove, we’re able to move the ball with those," said offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. "But I think, every week, we have a nice balance between game-plan plays that are a little bit unique to the style of defense that we’re facing, and then leaning on those concepts that we’re good at, and we can do in our sleep. So, this week is no different than any other."

The two teams have met a total of 10 times in the series. The Panthers are 7-3 all-time against the Lions, as they are 5-1 at home and 2-2 on the road against Detroit.

In their last meeting back in 2020, the Lions were actually shutout, 20-0, by Carolina on the road.

